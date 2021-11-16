Chrissy Cameron from Hebburn currently hosts a hip hop show on the University’s community station Spark and is studying for his BA degree in Media Production.

The 20-year-old’s achievements are even more impressive as he has been partially sighted in both eyes since birth.

After receiving his award, Chrissy said: “I'm still wrapping my head around the fact I won but it feels absolutely amazing. If you told me when I joined Spark that a year later, I'd be Best Newcomer at the SRAs and in front of so many people in the industry, I would've called you crazy, but here we are.”

Chrissy Cameron at the University of Sunderland's Spark radio studio.

The talented student now hopes to inspire other people living with disabilities to pursue their dreams.

Chrissy added: “Having a disability doesn’t mean you don’t have talent. If you want to go into radio but think your disability will hinder your chances, trust me, you’ve just as much of a chance as someone who’s able-bodied.

“The industry is very inclusive and is always improving so you’ll immediately feel you belong.”

Chrissy Cameron at the Student Radio Awards with BBC Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope.

The SRAs are supported by BBC Radio 1 and Global and represent the biggest night in the student radio calendar, celebrating the brightest talent emerging from UK universities.

Speaking about Chrissy’s success, Scott McGerty, Presenter and Executive Producer with Spark, said: “Chrissy has embraced his time at Spark since day one, tried things and very quickly realised the areas of radio he loved.

“Chrissy aligned his interests with a gap he noticed in the radio market and Homegrown Hip Hop was born. It’s a weekly show that solely focuses on the music from the North East’s brilliant Hip Hop scene and the artists love him.

Chrissy Cameron with Radio 1 presenter and former University of Sunderland student, Jordan North, at the Spark studios.

“Chrissy also presents daytime entertainment shows, provides wrestling updates and supports us with events and outside broadcasts and none of these extra responsibilities compromise the calibre of Homegrown Hip Hop.

“He’s a true talent that we’re so pleased to have on Spark.”

The station is broadcast across Sunderland on 107FM and around the world online. The station was founded in 2009 and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North also launched his career on Spark.

