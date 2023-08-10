Little Acorns Preschool Nursery owner Samantha Smith and parents have been left “devastated” after having to close the Early Years provider after a change in terms and conditions on the room they rent at St George the Martyr Church meant they couldn't agree a contract extension in time.

Samantha has now launched a last ditch plea to find alternative premises and save the nursery.

Little Acorns has used the facility at the church to provide childcare for families in East Boldon for the last 25 years, five of which under the stewardship of Samantha.

The closure is made all the more galling as this week - six weeks after the inspection - Osfted have published their inspection report and graded the nursery outstanding.

Samantha, 47, said: “I’m devastated at having to close and getting the outstanding judgement three weeks before we had to finish was a real bittersweet experience.

“The nursery was a real hidden gem in the village and really was a unique place with a real focus on quality Early Years education, as well as caring for the children.

“It’s very hard to achieve an outstanding and I suppose it’s an amazing way to go out and something to be proud of, but if given the choice, I’d much rather the nursery was still here.

“My staff were amazing but they have obviously had to go elsewhere to try and find employment.”

Samantha Smith (centre) with some of the parents and children from Little Acorns Preschool Nursery.

The church is governed by the Benefice of The Boldons who also oversee two other churches in the area.

Samantha explained that at the time of her lease renewal an increase in rental rates left her having to consider whether the nursery would still be financially viable, and said she was given a deadline of March to make the decision.

Samantha accepts it was April by the time she decided to go ahead with the new terms and conditions but said that she was informed at this point it was too late and she could no longer rent the room.

She added: “As far as I know the room is not being rented to anyone else and I haven’t been given a reason why, despite agreeing to the new terms, I could no longer use the room.

“I was given six months notice and I’ve been spending the last few weeks clearing everything out.”

The nursery cared for 24 children between the ages of two and four and parents have also been left “upset and disappointed” by the news.

Katherine Stewart’s daughter Lydia, three, attended the nursery and her son William was due to start in February.

Katherine, 37, said: “I’m not surprised the nursery was judged outstanding by Ofsted - it’s richly deserved. Lydia loves coming to the nursery.

“The fact it’s closing is really sad for Samantha and the staff and the children.”

Staff and children celebrating their outstanding Ofsted before having to close.

It’s a sentiment shared by Alex de-Giorgio Brown, whose daughter Lucia, three, has attended the nursery for the last 12 months.

Alex, 29, said: “We’ve been through a tough time as a family and the nursery have been amazing in the support and help they have provided.

“Lucia has come on leaps and bounds and it’s really disappointing the nursery is having to close.”

Fellow parent, Becky Bishop, 32, whose children Willow and Kai-Luca both attend the nursery added: “I can’t speak highly enough of the nursery. It’s like a little family and a home from home for the children.

“Samantha and the staff are held in such high regard by the parents and we are devastated the nursery is having to close.”

Parent, Becky Bishop.

Despite having had to “let her staff go” and in the process of clearing out the nursery at the church, Samantha has not given up hope of being able to find a new suitable premises to reopen the nursery.

She said: “It’s devastating having to close after five years of building the business up as it offered so much to the community.

“I’m passionate about what I do and the children in my care and I’d love to be able to continue. I haven’t given up hope of being able to find new suitable premises.”

Due to safeguarding considerations, Samantha would need a building or space which has its own toilets and kitchen, access to an outdoor space, and a secure entrance and exit.

The building doesn’t necessarily have to be in East Boldon.

Samantha said: “I don’t look for publicity, but I need to get a message out there for the sake of the children. If I can find a suitable building then I would look to reopen Little Acorns in the New Year.”

Becky added: “If anyone does have somewhere suitable then please reach out to Samantha as this truly is an outstanding nursery.”

Reverend Paul Barker, Rector at The Benefice of the Boldons, highlighted increased maintenance and energy costs as a key reason behind having to agree new terms and conditions with the nursery and said that Samantha was give "several extended deadlines".

He said: “For some years St George’s Church has shared its building with Little Acorns Nursery. However, following a change in ownership of the nursery and the rising cost of energy and maintenance costs, it recently became necessary to review the agreement to allow the partnership to continue in a way that was financially sustainable, safe and practical for both the church and nursery.

“After a review of costs incurred by the church in hosting the nursery and the practical challenges of managing the shared space, a new and fair agreement was proposed at the end of 2022.

“Despite discussions and several extended deadlines for agreeing the terms of the new agreement, the owner did not respond and therefore a notice period of six months was given, to allow the owner a reasonable amount of time to find new premises.

"As always, we remain absolutely committed to supporting all of the children in our community and we do wish the nursery well.”