Nigerian student Samson Okoro, 30, arrived in Sunderland in September and enrolled on his £13,500 Hospitality and Management course with the dream of one day returning to home to run a hotel.

But his dream is turning into a nightmare.

After arranging to share an apartment with a ‘friend’, he is now sleeping on the living room floor of good Samaritan Ken Devine, a pastor at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Sunderland, where Samson is a member.

It’s an arrangement which is set to end this weekend (October 15), potentially leaving Samson homeless.

He said: “When I arrived in the country, my friend didn’t answer her phone. She said she would send me the address, but I’ve not heard from her.

"I was originally in a Travelodge, but that ran out on Friday (October 7) after five days.

“Since then I’ve been sleeping on an inflatable lilo on Ken’s living room floor. If I don’t find somewhere soon, I’m going to have to fly back to Nigeria and I will have wasted my money.”

After his plans fell through, Samson spoke with the university about moving into student halls, but was told there was no space and to try private letting agencies.

Samson added: “I didn’t think it would be such a big problem. When I was looking at agency websites before I came over here there seemed to be lots of accommodation showing, but each time I go to an agent it looks like the websites haven’t been updated as I’m told there’s nothing available.

"There are a lot of overseas students in my situation and I can’t find anywhere to live.

Samson Okoro, 30, with pastor Ken Devine, 70.

"I feel let down by the university who should make sure there is enough accommodation for students.”

It’s a similar situation for fellow Nigerian student Chiomi Akachi, 29, who also arrived in the city last month to enroll on her £15,500 Data Science degree course.

Chiomi said: “I’m sleeping on the floor in a friend’s room at the moment, but this is only a temporary arrangement until Sunday (October 16), after which I have nowhere to go – I’m at breaking point.

"I looked into accommodation when I was in Nigeria. I was told that student halls had already filled up and agencies said I would need to make arrangements for accommodation in person after I arrived in Sunderland as there was documentation I needed to show and sign.

Owner of Martin and Co Estate Agent, Chris Poulton, 45, feels better communication is needed between the university and the city's accommodation agencies.

"There seemed to be a lot of available accommodation on the websites but since I’ve arrived this is just not the case.

"I know of a number of international students who are in the same situation and I really do feel the university should ensure there’s enough accommodation for these students before they arrive and enroll.

"I feel let down by the university who I feel should sort this situation out.”

Despite currently having no solution, Chioma is hopeful she will be able to remain in Sunderland and continue her studies.

She added: “I want to become a data analyst and really don’t want to have to return home. I’m hoping a solution can be found.”

University chiefs have said they will “do all they can” to help students find accomodation.

Both students have been helped by pastor Ken, 70, who lives in the Chester Road area of Sunderland and who has been visiting the city’s accommodation agencies with Samson and Chiomi.

He said: “I seriously feel the university has a duty of care to these students who have paid the first installments of their course fees and need somewhere to live.

"After hearing of Samson’s plight, we initially tried to book him in for additional nights at the Travelodge, at our own expense, but we were told the rooms were full. It was the same with the Premier Inn.

"Since then, Samson has been living on my living room floor. However, I’m going to visit family this weekend and so we need to find a solution.

"He was told by the university to try back with the agencies. That’s what we have done and there’s just nothing available. Since going into the agencies, I’ve seen lots of students in this situation.”

One agency trying to help Sunderland-based Martin and Co, owned by Ken’s son-in-law, Chris Poulton.

Chris, 45, said: “The shortage of suitable and available student accommodation is unprecedented in the eight years I’ve been running the business.

"There is a serious lack of properties, and this problem isn’t going away any time soon. Normally estate agents are competing against each other but on this situation we’ve all been working together but there just aren’t enough properties.”

Chris blames the situation on student numbers and a diminishing number of properties as landlords leave the market following the Covid pandemic and has called for more cooperation between the university and accomodation providers.

He added: “There certainly could be better communication in terms of being informed in good time and of potential student numbers. It’s very difficult to react in June and July to a potential shortfall in accommodation in September.

"There’s no quick fix.”

The University of Sunderland has called the increase in overseas students a sign of its growing reputation and has stressed it provides “extensive advice” to international students before their arrival.

A university spokesman said: "Our international students make a significant contribution to the local economy, and the social and cultural diversity of the region.

"We provide extensive advice to students in advance of their arrival in the UK, including the importance of securing accommodation before travelling from their country of origin.

"This is similar to the advice we give to UK students before they come to Sunderland."

