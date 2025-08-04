Ofsted inspectors visited Sunderland school and this is the report card they gave it

Ofsted inspectors have described Fulwell Infant School Academy as being “ambitious for all pupils” and described how families “value the warm and positive relationships that they enjoy with staff and leaders”.

Whilst schools are no longer given an overall judgement by Ofsted, they do receive a report card for five key areas.

Fulwell Infant School Academy has been inspected by Ofsted.

Fulwell Infant School Academy was deemed to be good in all areas, covering quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and Early Years provision.

Inspectors highlighted how pupils “attend school regularly and become curious and enthusiastic learners” and how children in the school’s nursery get an excellent start to their education.

The inspection team commended the school’s curriculum and highlighted how the school “has reviewed the curriculum and made improvements” and described how staff have “benefited from training and support and have strong subject knowledge”.

The report described how children are “curious, enthusiastic and keen to share their learning”.

Lead inspector Claire Brown was fulsome in her praise of the school’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and development of pupils’ literacy.

She said: “Provision for pupils with SEND is a significant strength in the school and these pupils are given the highest priority.

“Staff are attuned to identifying pupils’ individual needs and adults ensure pupils receive high-quality support, which helps them to overcome barriers to learning and achieve well.

“Leaders have recently introduced well-planned additional provision, which supports the youngest children with SEND to settle well into school life.

“Pupils experience a wide range of stories during their time in school and enjoy reading. Recent changes to the school’s curriculum have ensured that children in the Reception Year learn to read extremely well. Well-trained adults support those pupils who need a little more help.”

The report identifies how pupils generally behave well and “understand the school rules and know why rules are important”.

The inspection team also highlighted how staff are “proud to work at the school and appreciate the help that they receive to develop their skills”.