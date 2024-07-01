Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspectors described the children’s behaviour as ‘exemplary’.

Ofsted inspectors have described how children at Usworth Colliery Nursery School “receive a warm welcome from caring staff” after judging the setting to be good following its latest inspection.

Inspectors deemed the behaviour and attitude of the children to be outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report highlighted the “strong relationships” established between the children and their key adults and the “high expectations” of staff.

Usworth Colliery Nursery School. Photograph: Google | Google

Lead inspector Kathryn McDonald was fulsome in her praise of the nursery’s “ambitious” curriculum and development of children’s literacy.

She said: “The curriculum defines what children need to know and be able to do as they progress through nursery.

“Understanding the world is a particular strength and staff make sure the outdoor area is organised with exciting activities to capture children’s interests. “The curriculum focuses on developing children’s language and communication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During group-time sessions, staff skilfully model the language that they want children to learn.

“Most activities build on what children have learned before and this helps prepare children for what comes next.

“Staff plan the important vocabulary that they want children to learn for each area of learning and the children excitedly use new vocabulary to describe their experiences.” Ms McDonald also commended the nursery for its provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Read More Watch as England lioness Demi Stokes inspires Sunderland children to get active

She said: “The school works effectively with parents, carers and external professionals to identify and assess the needs of children with SEND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support that children receive is informed by specialists such as speech and language therapists and the school ensures that children benefit from effective support to help them access all aspects of the ambitious curriculum.

“Many parents are highly complementary about the support the school provides for their children.”

The inspection team also recognised the wider development of the children and how they leave the nursery “well prepared for future learning”.