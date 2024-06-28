Watch as England lioness Demi Stokes inspires Sunderland children to get active

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘I feel I have a duty to pay and a responsibility to inspire children’

England lioness and European Championship winner Demi Stokes enjoyed spending time with pupils at Sunningdale School as part of an initiative to promote healthy lifestyles for children.

Demi visited the special school - which educates children with profound and multiple learning difficulties - as part of a series of visits to 11 schools across the city taking part in the Path to Paris initiative in which pupils have been covering the equivalent 555 mile distance from Sunderland to the French capital ahead of this summer’s Olympics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England Lioness Demi Stokes joined children at Sunningdale School. | National World.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After answering questions about her career during a special assembly, Demi joined the children for a game of football, race around the school field and a ‘colour run’ in which the children were covered in powder paint.

Demi, who has played for Sunderland AFC and Manchester City, said: “I’ve really enjoyed visiting the schools and spending time with the kids. They’ve sung me a song and we’ve played some football and it’s just nice to come and put some smiles on faces and give something back to the community.

“I think it’s so important to promote healthy lifestyles and you can see how happy the kids are just running around on the field with a football.

“Being physically active also links to mental wellbeing which is really important. Being able to inspire children and young people is one of the best parts of the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel I have a duty to pay and a responsibility to inspire children.”

Demi answered the children's questions during a special assembly. | National World.

The children certainly seemed to enjoy having Demi visit to their school.

Johnny, 8, said: “I’m so excited that Demi has come in. I loved the colour run and the best thing was throwing the paint.”

Teacher Michelle Simpson, who has been leading the initiative at the school, said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the Path to Paris this month (June). All the children have loved taking part in all the activities both in school and at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been amazing to have Demi in school today and we have quite a few children who would like to be footballers.”

The Path to Paris activity programme has been delivered in Sunningdale and the other 10 city schools by Keep Active Sunderland.

Director Colin Dagg said: “The initiative is a celebration of the upcoming Olympics and all the children have been walking, running and taking part in games to cover the combined distance in whatever way they can.

Head coach Stacey Scott said: “It’s huge to encourage children to have healthy lifestyles which they will then hopefully take through to adulthood.