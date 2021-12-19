The nursery, which is located in New Penshaw, was judged outstanding in all areas with inspectors highlighting the “very happy children at this welcoming nursery”.

The report also praised the children’s “excellent behaviour” and the care of the “nurturing staff” who “have superb relationships with

the children and know them individually very well”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lead inspector Julie Foers was particularly impressed with the nursery’s curriculum in developing the children both physically and academically in preparation for school.

She stated: “Children benefit greatly from a range of exciting and challenging experiences. For example, they use a variety of brushes and paint rollers to make marks with water during play outside. This helps develop children's larger muscles, balance and coordination in preparation for later tasks, such as early writing.

"There is superb support for children's physical development. Children navigate wheelbarrows along winding paths in the nursery garden. They use their whole bodies as they climb up steps and slopes and slide back down.”

Staff and students at Barnwell Academy Daycare nursery celebrate their outstanding Ofsted inspection.

Ms Foers was fulsome in her praise of staff and management who she said were “excellent role models” and had a “a deep understanding of how young

children develop”.

The nursery was also commended for the relationships established with families.

The report stated: “Parents speak highly of staff and the quality of education and care they provide. They comment they feel informed about their child's day. The manager and staff work hard to involve parents in their children's learning.

"For example, staff provide paper bags for parents and children to take home and fill with natural objects found during autumn walks. Children are encouraged to bring these back to nursery to share with their friends.

"Staff put on fun events to encourage parents to share stories with their children at bedtime.”

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher at Barnwell Academy, Ashley Emerson, said: “We are over the moon with the judgement, particularly in light of the impacts of the Covid pandemic. It has been a real team effort alongside our very supportive community.

"I’m really pleased inspectors recognised the quality of our curriculum and welfare provision and also our support for children with special educational needs and disabilities.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.