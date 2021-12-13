Venerable Bede Church of England Academy on Tunstall Bank was praised by inspectors for its “high expectations of staff and pupils” and the “enjoyment experienced by pupils in the wide range of subjects they can choose to study”.

Inspectors also praised the school for its Christian ethos and extra-curricula provision.

The report stated: "Pupils understand the importance of the school’s values of joy, hope, forgiveness, wisdom and perseverance. The personal development programme broadens pupils’ horizons. They learn to value peoples’ differences. Pupils treat each other and staff with respect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There are plenty of opportunities for pupils to get involved in wider school life. Pupils appreciate the range of sports that they can play and the opportunities to learn musical instruments.

"Pupils with leadership responsibilities, such as prefects and bully buddies, are proud of their roles.”

Pupils were also praised for their good behaviour with low-level disruption “rare and never tolerated”, and the school was commended for its curriculum provision.

Venerable Bede Church of England Academy has been judged as good following its latest Ofsted inspection. Photograph: Google Maps

Lead inspector Graham Findlay said: “Pupils benefit from a curriculum that’s broad and ambitious. The curriculum builds on what pupils have studied in primary school and prepares them well for their next step in employment, education or training.

"Pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities, are well supported. Pupils who need help with reading benefit from additional sessions with trained staff so that they catch-up quickly.

"In each subject, leaders have identified what they want pupils to know and remember. This subject knowledge is taught in a carefully considered sequence that helps pupils to build their knowledge over time.”

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher David Airey said: "We are delighted to be able to say that Venerable Bede Academy remains a good school. We are proud of our pupils, families and staff and the work which we do together.

"We feel this is reflected throughout the report. We are particularly pleased that Ofsted have commented on our ethos and values being central to the life of the school, and that our pupils understand the importance of these.”

Areas for improvement include strategies for the introduction of subject terminology and increased curriculum understanding by the school’s trustees.

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.