Staff at Broadway Junior school are "delighted" after the school was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors highlighted how pupils are proud to be part of the school, learn "with smiles on their faces", and rise to the high expectations of staff.

Broadway Junior School.

Lead inspector Emily Stevens was particularly impressed with the school's curriculum as well as its extracurricular provision.

Ms Stevens said: "Pupils access a broad and balanced curriculum in which they build their knowledge and understanding over time.

"Leaders are skilled and reflective. They know that the curriculum needs to be reviewed regularly to check it is right for the pupils in school.

"Leaders ensure that pupils have access to a wide range of opportunities beyond the classroom.

"Carefully planned visits bring the curriculum to life. Recent visits to local historical museums help pupils deepen their classroom learning.

"Pupils enjoy a wide range of clubs, both after school and during lunchtimes."

Inspectors also praised the "calm and focused" learning environment with classrooms "positive places to learn", and the "many ways" in which pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are supported at the school.

Ms Stevens was also fulsome in her praise of the development of children's literacy and numeracy.

She said: "The school makes sure that pupils enjoy reading and they talk with confidence about the different opportunities that they have to improve their reading.

"The reading curriculum is carefully structured to build pupils’ fluency and comprehension. "Staff support pupils to use the sounds they know well.

"Pupils at the early stages of reading have books that help them practise these sounds. This helps them become more fluent readers.

"The structure to the mathematics curriculum helps pupils build their knowledge over time. Pupils have daily opportunities to revisit their learning and connect previous knowledge to new learning."

After being informed of the judgement headteacher David Walton-Jonas said: "Our whole school community is delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted report which demonstrates the continued commitment to supporting, nurturing and developing all of our children.

"Since joining the school as headteacher in September, myself and the Governors are incredibly proud of the recognition given to our school."

Mr Walton-Jonas was particularly pleased that inspectors recognised the children's good behaviour and the aspirational culture created for pupils.

He added: "As expected, our children’s positive behaviours were observed and, in addition, I am pleased with the references to our calm learning environment which our longstanding staff enable.

"Within the report, the inspector commented upon the future ambitions that we all have for the school with leaders and staff having 'high ambitions and expectations for all pupils'.

"These ambitions are in the school curriculum and the offer beyond the classroom.

"I'm also pleased inspectors also highlighted how pupils 'rise to these expectations and do well'."