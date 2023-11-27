'Leaders ensure there is a strong focus on the quality of education'

Ofsted inspectors praised St Robert of Newminster Catholic School for its "high level of achievement" after judging the setting to be good in all areas following its recent inspection.

The Washington based school is consistently one of the best performing schools in the city and this year (2023) had the second highest GCSE progress 8 score - the benchmark on which secondary school attainment is judged - in the the local authority.

Inspectors were particularly fulsome in their praise of the “high expectations of staff”, the culture of “positive relationships” and “high standards of behaviour” around which the school’s success is built.

St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College.

Lead inspector Hannah Millett, said: “Pupils benefit from the school and wider trust’s sharp focus on high standards of behaviour.

“Learning in lessons is supported by clear routines that all staff apply consistently.

"The school’s ‘gold standard’ behaviour expectations are the foundation of these routines and pupils strive to live up to these expectations. If pupils do misbehave, staff and pupils are confident this will be resolved quickly.

“Pupils embrace the school’s motto of ‘let your light shine’. Around school, they are polite, courteous and well mannered.

“Pupils appreciate the work the school does to promote tolerance and this is reflected in the rare instances of bullying and pupils’ respectful attitudes towards different faiths and beliefs.”

Ms Millett also commended the school on the quality of its curriculum and extracurricular provision.

She added: “Leaders ensure there is a strong focus on the quality of education and they have carefully sequenced content in each curriculum area.

“This means pupils become increasingly skilled in each subject. The curriculum identifies the most important knowledge pupils need to know and teachers bring this knowledge to life through their excellent subject knowledge.

“The school ensures that pupils can access a curriculum beyond the academic subjects. “Pupils enjoy a wide range of activities, including the school production and sporting clubs. Students in the sixth form have a wide range of age-appropriate opportunities, including mentoring, medical club and joining the sixth-form leadership team.”

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Dean Juric said: “We are very pleased indeed with the inspectors' findings and the really positive things they had to say about the school and students.

“It was most encouraging to see the many efforts of staff recognised in the high quality of education and wider development of pupils.

“Likewise, we were very happy that inspectors were impressed by the excellent behaviour, good manners, and hardworking attitude of our students.

“As the report states, this all combines to create a school built on positive relationships, where students are happy, feel safe, and achieve well.

“I congratulate both staff and students, and thank our parents and carers for their ongoing support.”

Inspectors also praised the school for its “extensive” careers programme, the “strong emphasis” placed on pupils’ personal development, and highlighted how staff “feel proud” to work at the school.