Nursery with 'lovely caring relationships' judged as good by Ofsted

Ofsted inspectors have described how children at Your Co-op Little Pioneers Nursery & Pre-school Seaham “happily separate from their parents” after judging the setting to be good in all areas.

Inspectors described the setting as an “inviting nursery” where staff “provide a warm welcome” and highlighted the “lovely caring relationships throughout the nursery”.

The report also described how “staff are affectionate with children when they want a cuddle” and identified the plentiful opportunities for outside play.

The nursery was judged as requires improvement following its previous inspection.

Noting the progress made, inspectors said: “Since the last inspection, staff have received training in behaviour management.

“This has had a positive impact on how staff manage children's behaviour in the nursery.

“They give clear explanations and guidance to children on how to behave.

“They work with children to help them understand their own emotions. Staff discuss how children are feeling and use stories and puppets to help them understand.” Lead inspector Lynne Pope was fulsome in her praise of the nursery’s leadership team and development of children’s literacy.

She said: “Leadership and management are strong. Leaders and managers have a clear and ambitious vision for providing high-quality, inclusive care and education.

“The new manager is clear on the strengths of the nursery and where there are areas for improvement.

“Parents' views are sought, and managers look at how they can address any areas of suggested improvement.

“Children's communication and language development is supported well. Staff use songs and rhymes and enthusiastically do the actions. “Staff talk to children during their play. This encourages pre-school children to hold a conversation. For instance, they talk about going on holiday and what transport they will use to get there.” Ms Pope also commended the nursery’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “The special educational needs coordinator is passionate about her role. She is knowledgeable about ensuring children's individual needs are prioritised.

“She works confidently with external agencies and has implemented effective strategies to provide early intervention where required.”

The report also praised the development of children’s independence and promotion of healthy lifestyles.