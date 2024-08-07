Seaham nursery school judged outstanding by Ofsted inspectors

Ofsted inspectors have described how children at Seaham Harbour Nursery School receive a “wonderful start to their educational journey” after judging the setting to be outstanding following its latest inspection.

Inspectors described how staff “share the same vision for excellence” and put “children’s learning at the centre of all that happens” to ensure they “fulfil their individual potential”.

Seaham Harbour Nursery School. Photograph: Google | Google

The report also highlighted how the nursery school is a “happy and welcoming place” in which children feel safe.

One parent told Ofsted inspectors that their child was “disappointed when they can’t go to nursery because it is the weekend”.

Lead inspector, Andrea Batley, was particularly fulsome in her praise of the nursery’s curriculum, including provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “The curriculum is carefully planned to help all children, including those with SEND, make exceptional progress.

“Children with SEND are quickly identified. The school works closely with professionals to ensure that it fully understands any complex needs.”

Ms Batley also commended the skill of the nursery school’s staff and development of children’s literacy.

She said: “Communication and language development is central to the school’s curriculum. Core books are identified for each half term and these provide starting points for learning.

“Stories are shared, enjoyed and retold by the children and familiar songs are used to signal important times of the day, such as snack time.

“Staff are highly skilled at developing children’s communication skills. They talk and listen to the children to identify their interests and encourage their natural curiosity.” The report also recognised how the nursery makes “excellent use” of its indoor and outdoor learning environment and “high quality” resources.

The inspection team also identified the strong relationships established with parents and carers who “appreciate the care and support that the school gives to their children”. Staff told inspectors they are “proud” to work at the school. Staff said they receive regular training and “great importance” is placed on staff wellbeing.