The nursery has created a learning environment which meets the needs of all its children.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Your Co-op Little Pioneers Nursery & Pre-School are "over the moon" after the setting was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors described how children at the Tavistock House based nursery are "extremely" well behaved and "benefit from being cared for by nurturing staff".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report also highlighted how staff "successfully use play opportunities to ensure that children develop their communication and language skills" and how children's "emotional well-being continues to be promoted effectively as children move through the nursery".

Your Co-op Little Pioneers Nursery & Pre-School manager Lisa Robertson celebrates the settings good Ofsted report with staff and children.

Inspectors also identified how staff "understand the importance of their role in helping children to build attachments and feel safe and secure".

After being informed of the judgement, nursery manager Lisa Robertson said: "We are over the moon with the outcome.

"The report really reflects everything we do and the interaction between the staff and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I informed staff of the judgement, they were elated and there were lots of cheers and smiles.

"We simply ran as our normal nursery day. Everyone is confident in what they do and we saw the inspection as a chance to showcase this."

Louise was most pleased the report identified the teamwork at the nursery and the interaction of the staff and children.

Lead inspector Jan Batchelor said: "Staff get to know children and their families well. This enables them to plan opportunities to help children to make progress, based on their interests and identified next steps in learning."

Read More Monkwearmouth Academy staff and students burst with pride as Ofsted moves school from inadequate to good

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Batchelor also commended the nursery on its curriculum and provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: "The curriculum is well-designed with an appropriate emphasis on supporting children's communication and language and staff encourage children to try things out and investigate.

"Support for children with SEND is a strength of the nursery. Staff work with other professionals and parents to ensure that they use consistent strategies to help children to make progress. "The arrangements to support children with SEND as they move between rooms, and on to school, are well planned and consider children's individual needs."

Parental feedback to Ofsted was also positive with families "appreciative" of the support they receive and praising the nursery staff for the progress their children have made.