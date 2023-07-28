Nursery manager 'unbelievably proud' after outstanding Ofsted judgement

Nursery manager Emily Padgeet is “unbelievably proud” of the staff and children after New World Nursery in Washington was judged to be outstanding in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors highlighted the “close and caring” relationships established between staff and children and how children become “deeply engaged” in their play as the “knowledgeable staff plan a wide range of experiences that stimulate children's interests”.

After being informed of the judgement, Emily said: “It was a real team effort and I’m so unbelievably proud of everyone.

“It’s such an honour to achieve an outstanding judgement as under the new framework it’s difficult to achieve.

“I’m so pleased the inspectors recognised the effort and dedication of the staff who constantly do their best for the children everyday, not just during Ofsted.

“We experienced every emotion on the day and when we found out the judgement there were tears of joy.

“The children’s parents are also really pleased with the judgement and have said they are ‘proud their children attend this nursery’.”

Children at New World Nursery celebrate their outstanding Ofsted judgement.

Lead inspector Lynne Pope was particularly impressed with the nursery’s curriculum and the support provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “The curriculum is exceptionally well designed to build on children's knowledge and interests. Passionate staff understand the curriculum focus, what children need to learn, and they put this in place very well.

“There is excellent support for children with SEND and any additional needs. The two knowledgeable special educational needs coordinators work closely with parents and other professionals.

“All children, including children with SEND and children who speak English as an additional language, make excellent progress from their starting points.”

Ms Pope also highlighted how staff help to develop children’s oracy.

She added: “Staff place a strong emphasis on developing children's communication and language. They model key vocabulary to a high standard, so that children talk confidently about their activities.”

The report also commended the children’s behaviour and highlighted the praise afforded by parents for the support provided to both them and their children.

