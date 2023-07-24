While the school was deemed to be good overall, inspectors rated Early Years provision as outstanding and described children’s behaviour and attitudes to learning as “exceptional” with pupils "highly motivated" to achieve success.

The school was described as a place “where everyone is made to feel welcome” and where children “thrive” and make an excellent start to school life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being informed of the judgement, Mrs Westgate said: "We are delighted that Ofsted saw what we see every day; that our pupils' behaviour and attitudes to learning are exceptional and that they recognised our ambition for every child to achieve well.

“We are very grateful to our whole school community for their continuing help in making Hudson Road Primary School such a very special place to learn."

Children at Hudson Road Primary School have been celebrating their good Ofsted report.

Lead inspector Kathryn McDonald was particularly fulsome in her praise of the school’s curriculum and in particular the development of children’s literacy.

She said: “Leaders have designed a well-structured curriculum and have identified what they want pupils to learn from Nursery to Year 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many pupils join the school mid-way through the year unable to speak English. Staff are skilled in supporting these pupils to access the full curriculum.

“Oracy weaves through the entire curriculum to ensure pupils learn the language they need.

"Leaders select engaging texts which pupils enjoy reading together, such as ‘Cool!’ by Michael Morpurgo. Older pupils enjoy writing book reviews for their friends."

The report also highlighted provision in mathematics and personal development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McDonald added: "Pupils are enthusiastic about mathematics. Right from the start in Nursery, children learn to problem solve and reason.

"They use mathematical language, for example when filling and carrying buckets of water to ‘build’ a wall of bricks.

“The curriculum for personal, social, health and economic education is also well structured. Pupils learn about different types of families and about healthy and unhealthy relationships. Leaders provide pupils with opportunities to make their community a better place.”

“Governors know the school and local community well. Events such as the annual ‘Big Picnic’ help to bring the community together.”

Read More St Aidan’s Catholic Academy maintains good Ofsted judgement and is on the verge of becoming outstanding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad