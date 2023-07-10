Nursery manager 'bursting with pride' in staff and children after outstanding Ofsted

Inspectors described the nursery as having a “strong ethos of meeting the needs of children and their families” and highlighted the strong relationships children establish with the “caring and enthusiastic staff”.

After being informed of the judgement, Laura said: “We are bursting with pride and couldn’t be happier to share this incredible achievement with everyone.

“Proud is an understatement and our emotions are through the roof. We could never have achieved this without the exceptional respect and loyalty from all the parents/carers who have played an essential role in our success and of course all the amazing children who bring us so much joy and laughter each day.

“We are honoured to be part of their learning journey.”

Staff and children at Seaham Kindergarten celebrate their outstanding Ofsted report.

Laura reserved special praise for the staff at the nursery.

She added: “This outstanding rating is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our amazing staff members who go above and beyond every day to create an incredible home from home environment where the children can learn and grow freely.”

Lead inspector, Elaine McDonnell, was particularly impressed with the curriculum provision and support given to children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “The curriculum is ambitious for every child, including rigorous procedures for children with additional needs.

“Staff are skilled at ensuring that all children have regular opportunities to develop their skills across all areas of learning. As a result, all children are making rapid progress in all areas of their learning and development.”

Ms McDonnell also commended the dedication of staff at the nursery.

She said: “Staff are extremely passionate about the work they do and strive to ensure all children do well.

“They have high expectations for children's learning and behaviour and as a result, the children are very well behaved and have an excellent attitude towards learning.

“Staff take time to know what interests the children. For example, when children show an interest in numbers and counting, staff play dominoes with them, which promotes their matching and counting skills.”

The report praised the strong relationships established with parents and other associated professionals.