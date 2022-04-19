Today (Tuesday, April 19) parents across Wearside have discovered which primary school their children will attend in the next academic year.
A letter and email sent to parents today will include a set of instructions for the next steps as well as a deadline for accepting or declining the offer.
Schools up and down the country are inspected to assess their performance on the key areas of effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.
Most Popular
-
1
National Offer Day 2022: These are the schools in Sunderland with outstanding Ofsted ratings
-
2
National Offer Day 2022: What are the next steps for school steps for Sunderland parents and can they appeal a decision?
-
3
Sunderland teacher recruitment company Premier Teachers leads project to transition veterans from the battlefield to the classroom
-
4
Primary school teacher believed to be the fastest woman to run Wainwright’s Coast to Coast route
-
5
Sunderland children won’t go hungry this Easter thanks to Holiday Activity and Food programme with Together for Children and SAFC's Foundation of Light
Each criteria is then graded outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate, with the school then given an overall judgement.
A total of 12 Primary schools across Sunderland have been given the top ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted in the most recent full report from the Government-run agency.
Read More
Take a look at the schools in the city which have been given the special badge of honour according to the Gov.uk website.
Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy – rated outstanding on 26-01-2012
Columbia Grange School – rated outstanding on 04-03-2020
Fulwell Infant School Academy – rated outstanding on 02-07-2014
Fulwell Junior School – rated outstanding on 10-11-2006
Grange Park Primary School – rated outstanding on 19-10-2011
Hill View Infant Academy – rated outstanding on 23-01-2007
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School – rated outstanding on 12-12-2006
St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – rated outstanding on 16-05-2013
St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm – rated outstanding on 16-06-2011
St Michael's Catholic Primary School – rated outstanding on 09-10-2007
St Paul's CofE Primary School – rated outstanding on 29-11-2018
Sunningdale School – rated outstanding on 30-01-2018