National Offer Day 2022: These are the schools in Sunderland with outstanding Ofsted ratings

Today (Tuesday, April 19) parents across Wearside have discovered which primary school their children will attend in the next academic year.

A letter and email sent to parents today will include a set of instructions for the next steps as well as a deadline for accepting or declining the offer.

Schools up and down the country are inspected to assess their performance on the key areas of effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.

Ofsted inspections.

Each criteria is then graded outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate, with the school then given an overall judgement.

A total of 12 Primary schools across Sunderland have been given the top ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted in the most recent full report from the Government-run agency.

These are all the schools across Sunderland which are currently rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy – rated outstanding on 26-01-2012

Columbia Grange School – rated outstanding on 04-03-2020

Fulwell Infant School Academy – rated outstanding on 02-07-2014

Fulwell Junior School – rated outstanding on 10-11-2006

Grange Park Primary School – rated outstanding on 19-10-2011

Hill View Infant Academy – rated outstanding on 23-01-2007

Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School – rated outstanding on 12-12-2006

St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – rated outstanding on 16-05-2013

St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm – rated outstanding on 16-06-2011

St Michael's Catholic Primary School – rated outstanding on 09-10-2007

St Paul's CofE Primary School – rated outstanding on 29-11-2018