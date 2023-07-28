Much-loved headteacher retires after 26 years educating Sunderland's nursery children

Much-loved headteacher Claire Nicholson is retiring after 26 years of looking after and educating the city’s children at Pennywell Early Years Centre.

Claire started at the nursery school on Portsmouth Road in 1997, where she worked as deputy head, before becoming headteacher nine years ago.

After being showered with gifts from parents and children, Claire said: “What I’m going to miss most is the children.

"They are such an amazing group of little people who have boundless energy and never cease to amaze me.

“I will also miss the parents and families. This year in particular I have a lot of mams and dads who I used to teach who are now bringing their own children into the nursery.

“It’s a real honour and a privilege that they now want to bring their own children to the nursery school.”

Retiring headteacher Claire Nicholson with children at the nursery.

Described by her colleagues as an “expert in Early Years learning”, despite her retirement, Claire remains passionate about the vital role of nursery education.

She said: “All the research is clear that Early Years education is extremely important in building the skills and positive attitudes towards learning that form the foundations for primary and secondary school.

“Nursery is about giving children the best start in their education.”

In September last year (2022) Claire oversaw the nursery achieve an outstanding Ofsted judgement - the fifth consecutive time they attained the top mark by the watchdog body.

The nursery school’s chair of governors, Margaret Parsons, said: “Claire will be best remembered for her absolute commitment to Early Years education and wanting the very best for the children at the centre and giving them the best start in life.

“She has an absolute passion for Early Years and is an inspiration to everyone, including working for the Local Authority to support other nurseries in the city.

“Everyone in the local community knows Claire. She is so dedicated and will be a huge miss.”

Headteacher Claire Nicholson (left) with staff and children at the nursery.

Claire now hopes to spend more time travelling, visiting her children in London and walking her Labrador, Ted.

However Claire, who specialised in working with children with special educational needs and disabilities, isn’t planning on completely stopping working with children.