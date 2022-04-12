Meet the talented trio of swimming Sunderland siblings who won an amazing SEVENTEEN medals at two competitions

Marley Bowe, 13, a Year 8 pupil at St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy, Macey Bowe, 10, and Molly Bowe, eight, who are in Year 5 and 3 respectively at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, won the medals at the junior swimming galas based in Tynemouth.

Marley scooped gold in the 400m individual medley and a bronze award for her 800m freestyle, 400m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

Macey won silver in the 200m freestyle race and 50m backstroke as well as five bronze medals.

Molly won two silvers in the 100m individual medley and 50m breaststroke, a further bronze award, two medals for 4th place and one final medal for 5th position for the 50m freestyle race. Marley also achieved the North-East regional qualifying times and has secured a place in the Regional Swimming Championships.

Both schools are both part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust (BCCET).

Chief Executive Brendan Tapping said: “Each of the girls have done fantastically well and it’s amazing to see them achieve what they have.

“Across all our schools, from nursery to sixth form, physical education and sports is a vital part of our curriculum that we continue to develop and enrich so that our pupils get many opportunities to participate in a diverse range of sports.

“From football, rugby and cricket to swimming, archery and cycling, encouraging participation in a sport is something we as a Trust actively champion.

“We instil a love for sport in all of our children and emphasise the importance of physical activity and the benefits being involved in sport has.

“It’s great to see passion for sport outside of school and the huge part it plays in young people’s lives. Huge congratulations to Marley, Macey and Molly. It’s been lovely to share their winning stories in school and showcase their medal haul.”