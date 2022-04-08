The BTEC Business students spent the whole day collecting tens of bags of discarded rubbish, cleaning graffiti and cutting back overgrown vegetation.

The youngsters were taking part in the initiative as part of the Great British Spring Clean and to also fulfil a component on their course to organise and take part in a community project.

Sunderland City Council were also supporting the initiative by providing bin bags, cleaning products, vegetation cutters and even a portaloo for the youngsters to use.

Matilda Charles, 16, said: “I’ve been cutting back the Ivy which has become really overgrown. We’ve found lots of rubbish, including loads of tubs of butter which have been dumped.

"I think some people need to take more pride in their local area.”

Classmate Robert Bute, 17, added: “I’ve found lots of discarded bottles, cans and packets. It’s good to give something back to the community and hopefully coming here and cleaning this area can inspire other people to keep their areas clean.”

Kian Johnson, 17, hopes the clean-up will help to create a riverside environment that people want to visit and enjoy.

He said: “The amount of rubbish we have found is disgusting. Hopefully by cleaning this up it will create a nice environment for people to enjoy a walk.

"It’s also been good to develop skills such as communication and working in a team.”

Part of the Spring Clean also involved cutting back overgrown vegetation.

Business Lecturer Dot Dixon added: “We’ve had fantastic support from the Council for this project and the area was chosen as it has a lot of graffiti and rubbish. As well as clearing all the rubbish and managing the vegetation, the students have also been sweeping the path and generally making it a nicer environment for people to come and enjoy.

"It’s important for people to take pride in their local area and this project allows the students be part of the community and give something back. It also allows them to develop skills which will be important for the when they start work.”