Specially recruited members of the teaching team at a Sunderland school are having a “massive impact” on children’s behaviour, attendance and wellbeing, in the form Autumn and Beau - two much loved Labradoodles.

The dogs belong to headteacher at St Leonard's Catholic Primary School, Dionne Dunn, but during the course of the day they work with Higher Level Teaching Assistant and mental health lead Laura Bolam.

Labradoodles Autumn and Beau alongside higher level teaching assistant Laura Bolam and some of the school's pupils. | National World

Four year old siblings Autumn and Beau even have their own special name badges and staff dog collars as they perform their duties which include listening to children read, daily visits to classrooms, and supporting children who may be struggling with their emotions.

For two students in particular, the four legged pair have had a “really positive” impact on their education.

Mrs Bolam said: “We had a couple of children who were really struggling with their attendance. We introduced them them to Autumn and Beau and they now visit and spend time with them each morning when they come into school.

“They have built up a special friendship with the dogs and since forming that relationship it has had a massive impact in improving their attendance.”

Autumn and Beau listening to Alfie Dodds, 8, read. | National World

The dynamic duo have also had a positive impact on pupil behaviour, both collectively and individually.

Mrs Bolam added: “The dogs have a really calming influence on the children. When they go into a classroom the children know they need to be calm and quiet so as not to disturb Autumn and Beau.

“Children who may struggle to settle in class can come and spend some time with the dogs and it again calms them down and changes their attitude to learning.

“Some of the children will take them for a walk with me, or even just stroking their ears has a calming effect.”

One pupil to benefit from Autumn and Beau’s calming influence is Year 6 pupil Joey Wray.

Joey, 11, said: “If I’m not feeling settled or I’m in a bad mood then Autumn and Beau cheer me up and make me feel more positive about school. I enjoy helping to take them for a walk at lunchtime.”

Alfie Dodds, 8, added: “I really like the dogs. They make me feel happy and help to keep me calm.”

Mrs Bolam highlighted how the school dogs sense when children are upset and “go straight to them”.

Jessica Knight, 10, said: “They really do give you emotional support. There are times when I’ve been upset and Autumn and Beau have calmed me down and cheered me up.”

Classmate Leo Robinson added: “I’ve been upset a couple of times and the dogs have made me feel relaxed and calmed me down.”

Autumn and Beau's staff name badges. | National World

Autumn and Beau have also proved invaluable in supporting pupils with a range of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), including supporting children with their reading.

Mrs Bolam explained: “Some children can feel inhibited about reading out loud in class, but they will happily read to the dogs. We have seen a real difference in these children and their confidence in reading.

“Autumn and Beau really are also great for staff wellbeing and are a valuable member of the teaching team.”

It was sentiment shared by Year 6 pupil Estie Henderson who added: “Having Autumn and Beau in school is a really good idea and they are seen as members of staff in school.”