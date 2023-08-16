Glenn Sanderson, headteacher at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy - one of the city’s top performing schools - has been giving his top five tips for students ahead of this Thursday’s (August 17) A Level results day.

After 17 years I spent working in various roles in secondary schools, including those with sixth forms, both A Level and GCSE results days were always filled with trepidation for both students and teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students would tentatively open their envelopes to see if they had attained the grades required to get the university places of their choice, while for teachers it was an equally anxious wait to see if you had hit your targets but more importantly helped to ensure students had gained the grades they needed.

Needless to say, the day was always an emotional roller-coaster with both tears of joy and disappointment.

Whatever the outcome, the key message is not to panic and to maintain perspective on what is ultimately a set of letters being applied to someone's name at the age of 18.

It’s a sentiment shared by Mr Sanderson who spoke to the Echo about his top five tips for students ahead of the big day.

St Aidan’s Catholic Academy headteacher Glenn Sanderson.

1 Stay positive and sleep

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While undoubtedly important, it’s vital to have perspective and not attaining the results you hoped for at the age of 18 will not necessarily close the door on a successful career path. Results day is also a day of decisions - whether accepting a place or looking at alternative options - and so it’s important to assess and make choices with an alert and clear mind.

Mr Sanderson said: “It’s important to sleep well the night before you collect your results as the outcome has been and gone and so not sleeping is not going to change your results.

“It’s also important, whatever your results, to stay positive as there are always options for students to focus on and choose.”

2 Don’t panic and communicate

While it’s natural for people to panic if they don’t get the results they hoped for or stipulated by their first choice university, it’s vital not to panic and to think clearly about your options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sanderson said: “Don’t just assume because you didn’t get the grades for your place offer that you automatically won’t get a place at that university.

“It’s important to communicate with your teacher and the university to see if you will still be offered a place at the university of your choice as there's often some flexibility with the offers given by universities.

“Some universities will also offer the opportunity for students who didn’t get the grades they needed to do a foundation course which runs alongside their main degree.

“All schools and colleges will have teachers and careers staff on hand for students to speak to about clearing, other course options, and apprenticeships, and so it’s vital for students to communicate.”

3 Impartial advice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes speaking with an advisor from an external outlet, who doesn’t have a vested interest or emotional involvement, can help to provide clarity on a situation.

Mr Sanderson said: “There is a wealth of advice out there for students. The National Careers Service has a specialist service team working on and around results days to provide advice and information for students to make informed decisions.

“Their Get the Jump hub takes the stress out of things as it brings together all the options available for both post 16 and 18 choices as well as links with how to speak to an advisor.

“Again, speak with your teachers about how to access this.”

Read More St Aidan’s Catholic Academy maintains good Ofsted judgement and is on the verge of becoming outstanding

4 Remarks

If you are particularly close to a grade boundary then there is always the chance to apply for a remark. Many universities will hold a place open until this process has taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sanderson said: “If you don’t get the grades you need then sit down with your teachers, look at how close you are to the grade boundaries and look at the option of a remark.

“As a school, we will tend to submit for a remark if a student is one to three marks away from the boundary as national research shows beyond this, it is unlikely to change.

“You can look with your teacher at whether to get the whole examination remarked or just a particular paper.

“Schools will help to speak to universities and explain how close a student is to a grade boundary and the fact they are waiting for a remark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most universities tend to be supportive of students and are often willing to wait. Applications for a remark are generally done on results day and the marks tend to be back within three to five days.”

While schools and colleges are charged a fee for a remark, it is refunded if the outcome is changed to a higher mark.

5 Celebrate whatever your results

Mr Sanderson said: “The results you get are the culmination of years of hard work and so even if they aren’t what you were hoping for it is important to celebrate them.