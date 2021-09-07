Latest Ofsted ratings for all Sunderland schools as children return to classes

Schools are inspected to assess their performance on the key areas of effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.

Each criteria is then graded outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate, with the school then given an overall judgement.

The majority of inspections were postponed during the Covid pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofsted will this month start to return to a full inspection programme for schools. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

While a select few schools were inspected during the summer term, the inspection process is due to resume in full this month.

Below is a list of judgements for Sunderland schools based on their most recent inspection.

Outstanding judgement

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy – inspected – 26-01-2012

Columbia Grange School -inspected – 04-03-2020

Fulwell Infant School Academy – inspected – 02-07-2014

Fulwell Junior School – inspected with monitoring visit – 26-09-17

Grange Park Primary School – inspected – 19-10-2011

St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy – inspected – 08-03-2013

St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 16-05-2013

St John Bosco Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 16-06-2011

St Paul's CofE Primary School – inspected – 29-11-2018

Sunningdale School – inspected – 30-01-2018

Good judgement

Albany Village Primary School – inspected – 15-11-2017

Barbara Priestman Academy – inspected – 13-11-2018

Barmston Village Primary School – inspected – 16-05-2018

Barnes Junior School – inspected – 11-01-2018

Bernard Gilpin Primary School – inspected – 14-05-2019

Bexhill Academy – inspected – 14-06-2019

Biddick Primary School – inspected – 13-11-2019

Blackfell Primary School – inspected – 09-11-2016

Broadway Junior School – inspected – 30-10-2018

Burnside Academy Inspires – inspected – 06-06-2019

Castle View Enterprise Academy – inspected – 22-03-2017

Castletown Primary School – inspected – 05-10-2016

Dame Dorothy Primary School – inspected – 02-02-2017

Dubmire Primary – inspected – 26-09-2019

Easington Lane Primary School – 09-05-2018

East Herrington Primary Academy – 26-02-2019

East Rainton Primary School – 20-02-2018

English Martyrs' Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 14-11-2017

Eppleton Academy Primary School – inspected – 07-11-2019

Grangetown Primary School – inspected – 09-06-2017

Grindon Infant School – inspected – 22-09-2016

Hasting Hill Academy – inspected – 19-06-2018

Hetton Primary School – inspected – 12-02-2019

Holley Park Academy – inspected – 18-12-2018

Hudson Road Primary School – inspected – 06-12-2017

Hylton Castle Primary School – inspected – 25-01-2017

Lambton Primary School – inspected – 03-04-2019

Marlborough Primary School – inspected – 31-10-2017

Mill Hill Primary School – inspected – 16-10-2018

New Penshaw Academy – inspected – 13-02-2019

New Silksworth Academy Infant – inspected – 12-06-2019

New Silksworth Academy Junior – inspected – 19-06-2019

Newbottle Primary Academy – inspected – 19-01-2017

North View Academy – inspected – 25-04-2018

Northern Saints CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 29-01-2019

Oxclose Community Academy – inspected –-15-01-2020

Oxclose Primary Academy – inspected – 02-11-2016

Plains Farm Academy – inspected – 08-05-2019

Portland Academy – inspected – 27-11-2019

Red House Academy – inspected – 15-01-2020

Redby Academy – inspected – 15-06-2017

Richard Avenue Primary School – inspected – 10-05-2018

Rickleton Primary School – inspected – 20-11-2018

Seaburn Dene Primary School – inspected – 01-05-2018

Shiney Row Primary School – inspected – 14-02-2017

South Hylton Primary Academy – inspected – 15-03-2017

Southmoor Academy – inspected – 16-11-2017

Southwick Community Primary School – inspected – 21-03-2017

Springwell Village Primary School – inspected – 10-10-2019

St Aidan's Catholic Academy – inspected – 10-01-2018

St Anne's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2017

St Bede's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 20-03-2018

St Benet's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 13-11-2018

St Joseph's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, Sunderland – inspected – 16-10-2019

St Mary's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 22-06-2018

Thorney Close Primary School – inspected – 05-07-2018

Town End Academy – inspected – 23-01-2020

Usworth Colliery Primary School – inspected – 16-01-2020

Venerable Bede Church of England Academy – inspected – 25-05-2016

Wessington Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2018

Requires Improvement

Biddick Academy – inspected – 17-05-2018

Christ's College – inspected – 07-11-2019

Farringdon Academy – inspected – 04-04-2019

Farringdon Community Academy – inspected – 04-04-2019

Hetton School – inspected –17-01-2018

Kepier – inspected – 24-01-2019

Ryhope Junior School – inspected – 07-06-2018

Sandhill View Academy – inspected – 15-03-2018

Willow Fields Community Primary School – inspected – 26-06-2019

There are currently a number of schools awaiting their first full Ofsted inspections and judgements after reforming and reopening as new schools or becoming new academies. Initial inspections were subsequently delayed by the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Together for Children Sunderland, who oversee Children’s Services in the city, have recently been judged outstanding, marking a massive improvement after provision for our children was judged inadequate back in 2015.

Speaking after the judgement, Jill Colbert, chief executive of Together for Children and director of Children’s Services for the City Council, said: “The outcome of this inspection marks a turning point for children’s services and for families in Sunderland.

"It draws a line under our difficult history and celebrates the incredible work our staff have done to deliver outstanding services to children.

"I hope every member of staff, and all our partners who have offered support, feel rightly proud of what we have achieved together.”

A message from the editor: