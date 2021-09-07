Latest Ofsted ratings for all Sunderland schools as children return to classes
As Ofsted announced an autumn return to a full programme of graded school inspections we have set out a definitive list of the most recent judgements for our city’s schools.
Schools are inspected to assess their performance on the key areas of effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.
Each criteria is then graded outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate, with the school then given an overall judgement.
The majority of inspections were postponed during the Covid pandemic.
While a select few schools were inspected during the summer term, the inspection process is due to resume in full this month.
Below is a list of judgements for Sunderland schools based on their most recent inspection.
Outstanding judgement
Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy – inspected – 26-01-2012
Columbia Grange School -inspected – 04-03-2020
Fulwell Infant School Academy – inspected – 02-07-2014
Fulwell Junior School – inspected with monitoring visit – 26-09-17
Grange Park Primary School – inspected – 19-10-2011
St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy – inspected – 08-03-2013
St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 16-05-2013
St John Bosco Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 16-06-2011
St Paul's CofE Primary School – inspected – 29-11-2018
Sunningdale School – inspected – 30-01-2018
Good judgement
Albany Village Primary School – inspected – 15-11-2017
Barbara Priestman Academy – inspected – 13-11-2018
Barmston Village Primary School – inspected – 16-05-2018
Barnes Junior School – inspected – 11-01-2018
Bernard Gilpin Primary School – inspected – 14-05-2019
Bexhill Academy – inspected – 14-06-2019
Biddick Primary School – inspected – 13-11-2019
Blackfell Primary School – inspected – 09-11-2016
Broadway Junior School – inspected – 30-10-2018
Burnside Academy Inspires – inspected – 06-06-2019
Castle View Enterprise Academy – inspected – 22-03-2017
Castletown Primary School – inspected – 05-10-2016
Dame Dorothy Primary School – inspected – 02-02-2017
Dubmire Primary – inspected – 26-09-2019
Easington Lane Primary School – 09-05-2018
East Herrington Primary Academy – 26-02-2019
East Rainton Primary School – 20-02-2018
English Martyrs' Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 14-11-2017
Eppleton Academy Primary School – inspected – 07-11-2019
Grangetown Primary School – inspected – 09-06-2017
Grindon Infant School – inspected – 22-09-2016
Hasting Hill Academy – inspected – 19-06-2018
Hetton Primary School – inspected – 12-02-2019
Holley Park Academy – inspected – 18-12-2018
Hudson Road Primary School – inspected – 06-12-2017
Hylton Castle Primary School – inspected – 25-01-2017
Lambton Primary School – inspected – 03-04-2019
Marlborough Primary School – inspected – 31-10-2017
Mill Hill Primary School – inspected – 16-10-2018
New Penshaw Academy – inspected – 13-02-2019
New Silksworth Academy Infant – inspected – 12-06-2019
New Silksworth Academy Junior – inspected – 19-06-2019
Newbottle Primary Academy – inspected – 19-01-2017
North View Academy – inspected – 25-04-2018
Northern Saints CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 29-01-2019
Oxclose Community Academy – inspected –-15-01-2020
Oxclose Primary Academy – inspected – 02-11-2016
Plains Farm Academy – inspected – 08-05-2019
Portland Academy – inspected – 27-11-2019
Red House Academy – inspected – 15-01-2020
Redby Academy – inspected – 15-06-2017
Richard Avenue Primary School – inspected – 10-05-2018
Rickleton Primary School – inspected – 20-11-2018
Seaburn Dene Primary School – inspected – 01-05-2018
Shiney Row Primary School – inspected – 14-02-2017
South Hylton Primary Academy – inspected – 15-03-2017
Southmoor Academy – inspected – 16-11-2017
Southwick Community Primary School – inspected – 21-03-2017
Springwell Village Primary School – inspected – 10-10-2019
St Aidan's Catholic Academy – inspected – 10-01-2018
St Anne's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2017
St Bede's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 20-03-2018
St Benet's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 13-11-2018
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, Sunderland – inspected – 16-10-2019
St Mary's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 22-06-2018
Thorney Close Primary School – inspected – 05-07-2018
Town End Academy – inspected – 23-01-2020
Usworth Colliery Primary School – inspected – 16-01-2020
Venerable Bede Church of England Academy – inspected – 25-05-2016
Wessington Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2018
Requires Improvement
Biddick Academy – inspected – 17-05-2018
Christ's College – inspected – 07-11-2019
Farringdon Academy – inspected – 04-04-2019
Farringdon Community Academy – inspected – 04-04-2019
Hetton School – inspected –17-01-2018
Kepier – inspected – 24-01-2019
Ryhope Junior School – inspected – 07-06-2018
Sandhill View Academy – inspected – 15-03-2018
Willow Fields Community Primary School – inspected – 26-06-2019
There are currently a number of schools awaiting their first full Ofsted inspections and judgements after reforming and reopening as new schools or becoming new academies. Initial inspections were subsequently delayed by the onset of the Covid pandemic.
Together for Children Sunderland, who oversee Children’s Services in the city, have recently been judged outstanding, marking a massive improvement after provision for our children was judged inadequate back in 2015.
Speaking after the judgement, Jill Colbert, chief executive of Together for Children and director of Children’s Services for the City Council, said: “The outcome of this inspection marks a turning point for children’s services and for families in Sunderland.
"It draws a line under our difficult history and celebrates the incredible work our staff have done to deliver outstanding services to children.
"I hope every member of staff, and all our partners who have offered support, feel rightly proud of what we have achieved together.”