In May the Department for Education published its latest annual absence data for schools and local authorities which worryingly showed nearly a third (30.6%) of secondary aged pupils in Sunderland were classed as persistently absent.

In essence this means more than three in 10 children missing at least 10% of their legally required schooling.

The figures published are for the last academic year (2022/23) and shows the city’s rate above the persistent school absence national average which stands at 26.5%.

The city’s secondary school overall absence rate - the percentage of total sessions (morning or afternoon) missed by children - is also above the national average with a rate of 10.1% compared to 9% nationally.

While some Sunderland secondary schools had persistent and overall absence rates below the national averages, there were also a significant number with more secondary age children not attending school compared to their national peers.

With all educational evidence showing an obvious link between attendance and attainment, it’s a situation which concerns Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Councillor Michael Butler.

Cllr Butler said: “We know that good attendance improves standards, the chances of further education or moving into a successful career path, and we can and do use legal sanctions (against parents) as educational success is linked to better attendance.

“We believe that absence from school, for whatever reason, is detrimental to a child’s development and missing school damages a pupil’s attainment levels and disrupts school routines and we are focused on the challenge of increasing attainment for pupils.”

Check out the latest annual persistent and overall absence rates for the different secondary schools in Sunderland.

The schools are not ranked in order.

