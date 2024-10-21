Hundreds of people in Sunderland learn about the wonders of the human body as part of World Anatomy Day
For the second year running, the University of Sunderland, in partnership with Newcastle University, hosted the free event at The Fire Station on Sunday October 20, which explored the fascinating world of the human body. The event was open to families of all ages with a variety of stage shows, hands-on activities and demonstrations exploring themes including the birth of babies, the body’s major organs, and the role of the brain.
Visitors were also able to examine the role of forensics to work out who the victim was after human bones were found on a construction site.
Professor of Anatomy at the University of Sunderland’s School of Medicine, Debs Patten, who helped deliver sessions at the event, said: “We were so excited to deliver this event again at The Fire Station this year.
“Last year’s event was packed out and this year was no different. We added some new elements to the programme for 2024 and they were well-received and enjoyed by all. We thoroughly enjoyed sharing our knowledge and our love of anatomy with people of all ages.”
The event was part of World Anatomy Day, honouring the work of Andreas Vesalius, the father of anatomy and marks the anniversary of his death on 15 October 1564.
The day is an occasion to celebrate the discipline of anatomy and to make countries around the world aware of its important role in training health science professionals. Earlier this month (October) the Fire Station also hosted the successful ‘Bits and Bobs: The Anatomy of Sex’ event.
People who attended were able to learn about the structure, function, development, history and significance of our genitourinary and pelvic anatomy.
