Experts from the city’s university are going to be exploring the anatomy of sex at a ‘Bits and Bobs’ event taking place at the Fire Station.

The free adult-only event will look to “demystify our pelvic and genitourinary anatomy in an open and inclusive space”.

Topics and activities covered will include the psychology behind sex, the menopause, and perimenopause.

The 'Bits and Bobs' event will explore the anatomy of sex. | UOS

Dr Debs Patten, Professor of Anatomy at the University of Sunderland, said: “We are excited to host this free event again at the Fire Station in Sunderland.

“We understand that it can be embarrassing for people to ask questions about their ‘bits and bobs’ and so we want to make it easy and fun for people to understand their own anatomy and how it functions. Actually, this is key to managing your own pelvic health.

“Last year’s event was a great success. Our programme included everything from clay modelling to expert talks on the psychology of sex.

“This year we have added some new elements to the programme, and we have a range of experts from the University of Sunderland and Newcastle University lined up to speak to attendees.

“The bar will be open and we can’t wait to see people there.”

The 'Bits and Bobs' event is free to attend. | UOS

Dr Emily Green, Lecturer in Anatomy at Newcastle University, added: “I’m really excited for the Newcastle Anatomy team to be supporting University of Sunderland anatomists with delivering Bits and Bobs again this year.

“The event, now in its third year, is a light-hearted yet educational exploration of an often taboo and mysterious topic - genitourinary and pelvic anatomy.

“Discussing this crucially important topic in a relaxed, professional and judgement-free environment, Bits and Bobs has reached hundreds of members of the public since it was first developed in 2022.

“I can’t wait to see what Sunderland do with it again this year.”

The event takes place between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Monday October 7. Tickets are free and can be booked via the university’s website.

To celebrate World Anatomy Day, the city’s university is also hosting a family friendly event on Sunday October 20, exploring how the body works.

The event, which take place between 10am and 4pm, is again free and tickets can once again be booked via the university’s website.