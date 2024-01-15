Headteacher's pride after school judged as good by Ofsted

Parents are "extremely positive" about the school.

Barmston Village Primary School headteacher Sara Bainbridge is "really proud" after the school was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors described how children are "enthusiastic" about attending the school which is "at the heart of the local community".

The report also highlighted the school's "nurturing environment" and the "extremely positive" feedback from parents.

Inspectors said: "They recognise and appreciate the numerous ways in which the school supports families."

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Sara Bainbridge said: "I'm really proud of our school, the children, the staff and the whole community."

Lead inspector Carl Sugden was fulsome in his praise of the school's curriculum, including the prioritising of children's literacy.

He said: "There is an ambitious curriculum in place. This supports the school in the aim of being ‘the best you can be’ and pupils are eager to learn through this broad and rich curriculum.

"The curriculum prepares pupils effectively for the next stage of their education. An emphasis on literacy provides the foundation for wider learning.

"Leaders have placed reading at the heart of the curriculum and pupils are enthusiastic about reading.

"Phonics and early reading are taught well. In early years, children make a strong start in developing communication and language through singing songs and rhymes."

Mr Suggden also commended the school for its support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) as well as pupils' wider development.

He added: "Pupils who may struggle with their learning are identified quickly. Staff work closely with external professionals to ensure that pupils with SEND get the help that they need promptly.

"This work is effective and is reflected in the high attendance and engagement of pupils with SEND.

"The personal development of pupils is a strength of the school. This is driven by school values that the pupils know and understand."

Inspectors also praised the school's extracurricular provision with "many enrichment opportunities" beyond the classroom.

Pupils were praised for their good behaviour which is built on their "warm relationships" with teachers.