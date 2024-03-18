Gentoo's careers guidance for Sunderland school children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dubmire Primary School children and staff with representatives from Gentoo and Positive Footprints.

Sunderland school children are benefiting from a careers programme called Raising Aspirations

The programme, delivered by Positive Footprints, which guides pupils into the world of work, and housing association Gentoo.

Raising Aspirations aims to inspire youngsters to identify their natural talents, believe in themselves and see a positive future. It builds on natural curiosity and shapes how children see the world they live in.

During National Careers Week, children from Dubmire Primary School in Houghton took part in a career carousel, meeting staff from Gentoo, University of Sunderland, St Benedict’s Hospice, Wates Group, Equans, Waste Experts and Prosper to gain an insight into different sectors through talks and interactive activities.

The school has incorporated Raising Aspirations into their curriculum to help children develop their thoughts around future careers during their time at school.

Dubmire is among 20 primary schools across the city benefiting from the programme, during which children learn vital employability skills, their unique qualities, CV writing and interview preparation.

Assistant headteacher Helen Anderson said: “We were privileged to host the Positive Footprints carousel.

"Our Year 5 children and staff have thoroughly enjoyed using the resources provided by Positive Footprints and the carousel enhanced their understanding of a wide range of careers and the skills required.

“A really inspiring morning for all and we would be delighted to work with Positive Footprints and Gentoo in the future.”

James Haste, director of Property Maintenance at Gentoo said: “We are delighted to continue our work with Positive Footprints again this year. It was great to attend the career carousel and see first-hand the impact the programme has had on future generations.

“I have no doubt the children will go on to achieve great things and hope to see a few of them join Gentoo’s workforce in years to come.”

Dubmire Primary pupils made the most of the opportunity.

Jo Norwood, customer relationship manager at Positive Footprints, said: “There is nothing like bringing a project to life and that’s what we did recently with Gentoo and employers from across Sunderland for pupils at Dubmire Primary.