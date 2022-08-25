GCSE RESULTS DAY 2022: St Aidan’s celebrates best ever performance
A Sunderland school has defied lockdown to have its best ever GCSE year.
Sixty-eight per cent of pupils at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy – part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust - have achieved grade five or above in both English and Maths and 84 per cent a grade four.
Head Glenn Sanderson is over the moon: “We are absolutely delighted. Despite the pandemic, we have our best results ever,” he said..
And he paid tribute to pupils and teachers: “We still delivered every class during lockdown and we think that has had a large impact. The boys and the staff have all worked extremely hard.
"We have the school ethos ‘Climb to the top of the mountain’ and we believe this is what they have done.”
The school’s best results belonged to Callum Kendray, who gained eleven grade 9s as well as a *2 in Digital Information Technology and a distinction in Effective Digital Working Practices.
"It is what I was wanting but I can’t believe that I have got it,” he said. "I was pretty nervous.”
Callum is off to sixth form to study biology, chemistry, maths and physics, to the delight of mum and dad Diane Young and Simon Kendray.
Diane said Callum had earned his success.
"We couldn’t have asked for any more,” she said.
"He has got natural ability but he has not been complacent, he has put the hours in, he has worked really hard and he has got what he deserves.
"We are delighted for him.”
Aaron Leonard is swapping St Aidan’s for South Tyneside College after achieving the grades he needed to secure a place on a marine engineering course.
“It has gone better than I expected,” said Aaron, whose results included a distinction in engineering and a *2 in enterprise.
"It is a relief – the hard work has paid off.”
Owen Milner will be staying on at St Aidan’s sixth form to study biology and chemistry after securing an 87 mark in his Combined Science, alongside 9s in history and RE and 8s in English language and literature.
He has his sights set on a career in medicine: “My results are much better than I expected,” said Owen, who was accompanied by proud parents Paul and Caroline.
"I am really happy.”