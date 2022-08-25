GCSE RESULTS DAY 2022: Sandhill View triplets who never missed a day of school celebrate grades

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imogen, Michael and Milly Laing made headlines for their attendance twice – firstly when all three completed their time at Hasting Hill Academy without a singl day oif absence between them, and then again when they repeated the feat five years later at Sandhill View Academy.

The three were back at the high school today for one last time to collect their GCSE results and find out whether all that good attendance had paid off.

And it certainly had – Imogen received one grade 9, two grade 8s, four grade 7s and three grade 6s; Michael picked up one grade 9, three 8s, four 7s and two fives, as and Milly achieved eight 9s and three 8s.

All three were also awarded a distinction in sport science.

Imogen said she was ‘happy and pleased’ with her results and plans to study biology, English language and maths at college: “I’t s better than I was expecting,” she said.

Michael’s results were also above his expectations: “I feel relieved,” he said.

He will study history, law and politics at A-level.

(from left) Imogen, Michael and Milly Laing with their GCSE results

Milly said she had also done better than she thought she would: “It’s a relief – I feel pleased,” she said.

She plans to go on to study biology, chemistry and maths.

Overall, 58.2 per cent of Sandhill View pupils achieved grade four or higher in both English and Maths, and 38.8 per cent grade 5 or above.

Keira Rogerson

"Despite the adversities of the last two years, we are delighted with our GCSE results,” said head Jill Dodd.

"It is testament to the hard work and determination of our staff, parents and most umportantyly, our students who have shown great resilience to achieve their success.”

Keira Rogerson was celebrating after collecting two grade 9s and three grade 7s: “I felt a bit ill and nervous but it feels good,” she said.

In fact, she admitted she had been so nervous that she could not bring herself to open the results envelope: “I got my English teacher to do it for me and then when she read the results aloud, I practically rugby tackled her,” she said.

Ellie Green

"I did not think I was going to get a grade 9 for any subject.”

Now Keira is getting ready to study psychology and sociology at college.

Sam Charters, on the other hand, has criminal matters in mind.

Sam, who achieved two 8s and four 7s among his results, wants to study ‘biology, English language and level three forensic investigations’.

"I have done quite well,” he said.

"I am proud of myself. They are a lot better than I thought and I think I have done really well.

Sam Charters want sot study forensic investigation

"I was really happy.”

Ellie Green admitted she had been ‘a bit overwhelmed’ by her haul. which included six grade 9s and three grade 8s.

"It is better than I was expecting and I am really happy,” said Ellie, who plans to go on to study English language, literature and art.