Meet the Sunderland triplets celebrating 100 per cent attendance throughout primary and secondary school

The Echo covered the triplets’ perfect attendance record five-years-ago when they were in Year 6 at Hasting Hill Academy and as the teenage trio prepare to sit their GCSEs they’ve only gone and done it again at secondary school.

Spanning 12 years of education, this calculates as no absences over an accumulation of 36 years.

The students’ dedication has paid off with Michael, Imogen and Milly all “doing really well” in their mock examinations and predicted to achieve grades 7, 8, and 9s in all their subjects.

Milly, 16, who wants to eventually go to university to study medical research, said: “I’m really proud of my attendance and think it really shows that if you attend school regularly then you have a better chance of good grades. There have been days when I’ve not been 100 per cent but have still come to school.

Imogen, who was born one minute after Milly, added: “I’m not sure what the secret is – I just don’t get ill. Up to now I’ve not even had Covid.

"Having a good attendance has really helped my studies as it’s important not to miss anything which could come up in exams. When I leave school I want to go on to college and study to be a pharmacist.”

Sandhill View Academy triplet students Imogen, Michael and Milly Laing, 16, alongside headteacher Jill Dodd, celebrating their 100 per cent attendance throughout primary and secondary school.

Michael, who was born three minutes after Imogen and would like to be an MP, believes the secret to his successful attendance record is a determined mental attitude and looking after his physical health.

He said: “I think having a stoic attitude and being able to push through and attend school when you aren’t feeling 100 per cent is really important. It’s also important to look after your physical health by eating healthy and doing exercise.

The triplets immaculate record is even more remarkable in the context of having to endure a global Covid pandemic, during which time attendance levels of both staff and students nationally has been significantly below normal.

During periods of lockdown the school provided online lessons via Microsoft Teams and the teenage trio once again had an exemplary remote attendance to all the sessions.

Sandhill View Academy triplet students Imogen, Michael and Milly Laing, 16, highlighting the importance of attendance after not having one day off throughout both primary and secondary schooling.

Assistant Headteacher Anthony Blake said: “Due to the impact of Covid, attendance levels across the whole country have been horrendous which makes this achievement even more remarkable. It’s very unusual for a student to go all the way through primary and secondary school with a 100 per cent record.

"Michael has an ambition to be Prime Minister and I’m sure he will be.”

Michael added: "I was a bit concerned during the pandemic but I’ve followed the guidelines and manged to avoid catching Covid.”

Sandhill View Academy triplet students Imogen, Michael and Milly Laing, 16 have a 100 per cent attendance at secondary and also featured in the Echo five years ago for their perfect primary school attendance.

Headteacher Jill Dodd feels the students’ dedication should act as an inspiration to other pupils when it comes to attendance.

She said: “It’s an unbelievable record and I’m sure it will be reflected in their GCSE results. There’s such a strong correlation between attendance and attainment. Missing one day a week of school equates to missing two years of schooling overall.

"Research has shown that 90 per cent of pupils with an attendance of less than 85 per cent fail to get good grades.”

Hasting Hill Academy triplets Imogen, Michael and Milly Laing, five years ago, after achieving 100 per cent attendance at primary school.