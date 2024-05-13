Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The future of further education

Ellen Thinnesen, CEO of Education Partnership North East, will be at the Sunderland College conference.

Further education leaders from across the UK are to gather in Sunderland for a conference focusing on "people, workforce and culture".

Further Education (FE) Commissioner, Shelagh Legrave, will join officials from the Department for Education, college principals, governance professionals and chairs of college boards for the day at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus.

Around 70 delegates will meet on Thursday, May 16, to hear from strategy leaders from within and outside the FE sector.

Speakers representing industry, multi-academy trusts, colleges, universities, finance, housing and legal organisations will share insights about “strategic approaches in the people and culture space”.

Guest speakers include John McCabe, chief executive of the North East Chamber of Commerce; Dr Paul Redmond, an expert on the future of work; Claire Jones, Nissan’s head of skills; Brendan Tapping, CEO of Bishop Chadwick Education Trust and Louise Bassett, CEO of Gentoo Housing.

Delegates will also hear from FE commissioner Shelagh Legrave. The day will be run by Nevil Tynemouth of Sunderland-based training company New Results.

Education Partnership North East (EPNE) incorporates Sunderland College, Northumberland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

The conference is part of the Just One Thing programme, designed and run by the FE commissioner’s team to help and support further education.

Ellen Thinnesen, chief executive of EPNE said: “We’re looking forward to hosting so many key leaders from the FE sector for what should be an informative and thought-provoking day.

“Our packed programme aims to encourage attendees into thinking about key topics the further education sector needs to consider in planning future strategy.

“The FE sector is among many others facing national and regional change so an effective human capital strategy is more important than ever, especially for governors and sector leaders.

"So, our focus on people, workforce and culture is timely and we have an ideal cast of expert speakers to explore and reflect on these topics.

“As you’d expect of a college-based conference, young people will be front and centre as we hear what or students want and expect from ’people and culture’ within our further education colleges and workplaces.