Construction firms bringing career opportunities to Sunderland College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event is on Monday, May 20.

Northern Counties Builders Federation (NCBF) has teamed up with the Faculty of Construction at Sunderland College, to boost prospects for young trades people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An event on Monday, May 20, brings together NCBF members to meet students who are training as electricians, plumbers, carpenters, joiners and bricklayers and looking for work placements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NCBF is a long-established trade association bringing together North East construction companies and contractors.

As a membership organisation, it is proactive in raising the profile of its regional members, supporting training and apprenticeships and helping to future-proof the North East construction industry.

Tony Kay, president, NCBF, said: “Following a successful first event at Hartlepool College which attracted a range of organisations such as Kier Group, Hodgson Sayers, Applebridge Family, Geoffrey Robinson, Classic Masonry, Persimmon Homes and many more, we were very impressed by the commitment of employers, who came with the clear desire to place students into the workforce.

“It is well known that the foundations of the built environment are forged on collaboration and education providers, such as Sunderland College, are a recruitment source waiting to be tapped in to by both their extensive employer network and companies that are linking up through projects such as this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward, to what we know will be another valuable event, one in which we can highlight to employers that there is a talent pool ready and eager to step into the workplace.

Simon Muschamp, faculty director for Construction at Sunderland College, said: “We are really excited about hosting this event and having the opportunity to link our fantastic students with local and national employers.

"They will be able to interact within our workshop facilities with guidance from their tutors who work tirelessly to prepare them for the next steps towards employment within the sector, whilst showcasing their technical skills and knowledge.

"The overall aim of this event is to match students with employers for apprenticeships, industry placements and work experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The focus will be on apprenticeships and higher-level technical education to help plug the skills gaps, whilst providing excellent opportunities for the young people of Sunderland and the surrounding areas.”