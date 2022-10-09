From coal miner's daughter to Donald Trump security adviser - Fiona Hill honoured by Sunderland University
Dr Fiona Hill has been given an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the city’s university in recognition of her outstanding contribution to public service in the USA, including working as a national security adviser to former president Donald Trump.
Coal-miner’s daughter Fiona rose to prominence during her time working as part of the US Government and was back in the North East this week to receive the award and also speak with students at the University of Sunderland.
Dr Hill spoke to a “packed audience” at the University’s Hope Street Xchange building on City Campus where she shared her career journey, including giving a fascinating insight into her time working with controversial president Mr Trump.
She also gave her views on Russian President Vladimir Putin, the war in Ukraine and the rise of populist politics.
Read More
Dr Hill, from County Durham, said: “I cannot express what a huge honour this is for me. I just wish my and mam and dad were here to see this.
“My dad left school at 14 and always wanted that education, and so always pushed me towards this, and I know he would be thrilled by this honorary degree from Sunderland. He always supported the football team, and my mum worked in Sunderland at the Royal Infirmary, it was her first nursing job.”
“This city meant a lot to them and I’m delighted to be able to come back here today and share my own story. This really is a special place with very special people. For me, this is a huge honour and I'm so grateful.”
The University's Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Sir David Bell, said: “We were delighted to award Fiona Hill an Honorary Doctorate of Laws as it was our way of acknowledging the extraordinary global achievements of this remarkable woman from the North East of England.
“We look forward to developing a warm and productive relationship with Fiona in the months and years to come.”
It was in 2017 that Fiona was appointed by Donald Trump as senior director for Europe and Russia on the country’s National Security Council - only to be thrust into the spotlight two years later when she testified as a witness at Mr Trump’s first impeachment hearing.
More recently, she has written a book called ‘There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the 21st Century’.
The book is an account of her life story, from her upbringing in County Durham to becoming a US citizen and national security expert for three US presidents.
The award also offers a reminder and highlights the historic ties between Washington, in the city of Sunderland – the ancestorial home of first US president George Washington - and Washington DC.