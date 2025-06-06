Fostering services in Sunderland judged outstanding by Ofsted

Fostering services in Sunderland have been rated Outstanding by Ofsted with inspectors describing how the children being fostered “make exceptional progress”.

The news comes just three months after Children’s Services in Sunderland were also rated Outstanding.

Fostering families and the fostering team in Sunderland celebrating their outstanding Ofsted outcome. | Sunderland City Council

The fostering service is delivered by Together for Children on behalf of Sunderland City Council, and was rated good on its last inspection in September 2022.

This is the first time the service has received this highest overall judgement from Ofsted,

Inspectors said: “Foster carers demonstrate a real commitment to children who live with them. Foster carers do not give up on children and are well supported when additional support is needed.

“Children benefit from nurturing and therapeutic parenting that is child centred and individualised. Due to this approach, children make exceptional progress from their starting points.”

Together for Children’s Fostering service works alongside 180 families in Sunderland who care for 274 children.

The service supports foster carers who provide emergency, short break, holiday, short term and more permanent homes for babies, children and young people in the city.

They also support Kinship Carers - individuals such as relatives, friends, or other connected adults, who care for children unable to live with their parents or immediate family.

Councillor Michael Butler, Cabinet Member for Children's Services, Child Poverty and Skills said: “The fostering team at Together for Children is a shining example of what happens when we put children and young people at the heart of everything we do. Their child-focused approach and commitment to creating individual care plans have led to truly outstanding outcomes.

“I’m especially pleased to see Ofsted recognise how well the team knows and supports our foster and kinship carers - ensuring they feel protected, valued, and equipped to provide the best possible care.

“This independent report is testament to the dedication and compassion that defines our fostering community in Sunderland.”

The Ofsted inspection included conversations with children, young people and their foster carers, as well as an inspection of the work undertaken by the fostering team. Inspectors said: “Foster carers know the children they care for exceptionally well. They understand children’s known risks and vulnerabilities and work very well with social workers and professionals to support children to access the services they need.

"Managers and staff know their foster carers’ strengths. Therefore, decisions for placing children with foster carers are made with careful consideration to the child and foster carer’s circumstances.”

They also said children and young people are visited regularly in their fostering homes by social workers, they are listened to and they know their fostering social workers well. Ofsted also reported that staff and leaders are child focused, accountable and ambitious to achieve better outcomes for children.

Lisa Strother, Fostering Manager at Together for Children Fostering Sunderland, said: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved an outstanding rating from Ofsted - an honour that reflects the dedication and compassion of our remarkable fostering community here in Sunderland.

“Across the city, foster and kinship carers open not just their homes, but their hearts to children and young people in need.

“They provide not just a place to stay, but a home, a sense of safety, consistency, and care. Fostering can be challenging, but it is also deeply rewarding.

“We are privileged to see first-hand the powerful stories of growth, healing, and transformation that our carers help make possible every day and we will continue to support this wonderful community.”

Helen Monks, Director of Children's Social Care at Together for Children, added: “I am delighted with the outcome of the inspection. The report highlights the fantastic work of our foster carers and fostering team, and the real difference they make to the lives of children, young people, and their families.

“It’s great to see that our passion for young people, and our commitment to care plans that genuinely meet their needs and support their carers, has been recognised.

“We’re proud that our foster and kinship carers feel supported, and that Ofsted recognised the strength of our Mockingbird programme and our support networks in building meaningful connections among carers and young people.

“Whilst this recognition is a testament to the dedication, compassion, and collaborative spirit that defines fostering in Sunderland, our team remains committed to continuous improvement and always doing what’s best for our community.”

The inspection noted two other key areas - how well children and young people are helped and protected which was noted as outstanding. While the effectiveness of leaders and managers was Good.