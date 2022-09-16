Every North East university ranked according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide

Durham University, which sits at sixth place in national league tables just like last year, has been named by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023 as the top university in the region as well as the Sports University of the Year.

Newcastle University is ranked joint 33rd, up from 42nd last year, while Northumbria University has risen to 49th from 62nd last year.

Teesside University is up to 86th in the national rankings, from 118th last year. But Sunderland University has slipped to joint 98th in the standings, having been ranked 77th overall last year.

Durham University's Palatine Centre.

Durham is third in the British University and Colleges Sport league for 2021-22 and has invested £32 million in its Sports and Wellbeing Park.

The university has 57 sports clubs and students have the opportunity to compete in sport across more than 700 teams.

The new edition of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023, a free 96-page supplement, will be published this weekend in The Sunday Times, September 18.

It provides rankings for UK universities and an overview of higher education in Britain, which includes profiles on 135 universities from the latest data published in the past two months.

Elsewhere in the region, students at Sunderland University have expressed the highest satisfaction levels in the North East for teaching quality.

Its medical and allied healthcare students are able to hone their skills in the university’s newly opened Anatomy Centre, which supports cadaveric anatomy, which is considered the gold standard in this subject.

Teesside has also topped the North East rankings for the overall undergraduate student experience, ranking 38th in the overall tables after an 80-place upturn.