Education Secretary and Sunderland MP Bridget Phillipson has pleaded with local businesses to give young people a chance as she addressed the 1815 North East Chamber of Commerce (NECC).

Ms Phillipson was speaking to the region’s business leaders at the Stadium of Light.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has been speaking at the Stadium of Light. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A key focus of her speech was upskilling the region and city’s youngsters to prepare them for the world of work, but also the crucial role of local businesses in facilitating opportunities for youngsters to develop their skills.

Mrs Phillipson said: “I am serious about skills, as is this Government, which requires a prestigious world class education system, but it also involves businesses working collaboratively with the Government, schools, universities, and colleges.”

The Education Secretary added: “I’m asking you, please do take on that young apprentice who may have plenty of talent, but a lot to learn, or welcome that T Level placement student who otherwise wouldn’t get that practical opportunity.

“This is about investing in a workforce, not just for today, but also for tomorrow.”

During her speech, Mrs Phillipson also spoke about her determination to eradicate child poverty to help bridge the attainment gap for pupils in disadvantaged areas of the country, including in Sunderland.

She said: “Eradicating child poverty is the main aim of this Government and that is no more apparent anywhere than here in the North East.

“Enabling children to fulfil their ambitions is my promise.”