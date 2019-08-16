Council education chiefs congratulate Sunderland A level students as they announce 72.4% A*-C pass rate
Council education chiefs have congratulated the hard work of students and staff in Sunderland on achieving top A level results.
On Thursday, August 15, students collected their exam results, the culmination of 1,678 individual exams taken in schools and colleges across the city.
A total of 72.4% of pupils passed at grade A* to C and 19.7% of pupils achieved A* and A grades.
Simon Marshall, Director of Education at Together for Children, said: “I’d like to congratulate all of our young people picking up their A level results today and wish them every success in the future.
“Special mention should also go to our teachers and support staff, who work hard to encourage students to reach their potential.”
Councillor Louise Farthing, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services at Sunderland City Council, added: “I’m thrilled to see the fantastic A level success of our young people.
“The hard work of students, staff and parents is evident to see and should be celebrated.”
Following their success, a number of students are now set to study at some of the top universities in the country including Oxford and Cambridge.
And one top student from The Sixth Form at Southmoor Academy is due to take up a place on the University of Sunderland’s new medicine course.
Laura Giles will take up a place on the course after achieving three A*s.