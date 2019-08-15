East Durham College praises students and their families as it celebrates top A Level pass rate
Students and families have been celebrated by college bosses as they champion a 100% pass rate across its A Level results.
East Durham College, in Peterlee, has said it is “thrilled” with the grades of its ED6 sixth form, with all those studying three subjects or more passing their exams.
ED6 Sixth Form opened in 2012 and since 2016, all students studying three A levels subjects at the college have achieved a pass rate of 100%.
Principal Suzanne Duncan said: “I’m absolutely thrilled, once again, that our students have managed to achieve such incredible results in their exams this year.
“I’d like to congratulate not only the students on their hard work, but also our exceptional sixth form teaching staff for getting the very best out of students.
“All of our students, and their families, should be incredibly proud of their achievements and we look forward to hearing of our students’ continued success as they go on to university or into work.”
Student Emma Dobson, 18, from Horden, is celebrating an A and two B grades and will be moving on to Newcastle University to study biomedical science.
Emma said: “My time at ED6 has probably been the best two years of my life – it’s been absolutely wonderful.”
Dylan Drury, 19 from Seaham, is also celebrating after receiving three distinction star grades in BTEC applied science and is to study marine biology at Hull.
Dylan said: “I’m really excited and happy with my grades, they’re better than I expected.”