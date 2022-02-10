Sunderland College hosts recruitment fair to help people get back into work
Sunderland College is hosting a recruitment fair to highlight a wide variety of employment opportunities available across its campuses.
Offering specialist technical courses, A-Levels and T Levels, the fair will showcase vacancies for lecturers, instructors, and support staff in areas such as finance, administration, human resources, data analysis, exams invigilation and estates management.
Read More
Helen Willan, HR Business Partner, said: “Every day our staff inspire young people and adults to achieve their potential life ambitions and career goals through education and training, or provide an essential support service that contributes to the success of the organisation.
“We are looking forward to meeting people who think they would be a great fit within one of our teams. I would encourage anyone who is looking for a job or career change to visit one of our recruitment fairs and find out more about working with us.
“There is no need to pre-register for the events and appropriate Covid measures will be in place.”
SEE ALSO: Sunderland charity launches Global Teacher initiative to bring education to children in the Developing World
The event will take place on Saturday February 12 at the College’s City Campus between 9.30am and 12.30pm.
Sunderland College is part of Education Partnership North East, one of the largest college groups in the region, with campuses in the heart of the city and Washington, with the wider college group having campuses in Northumberland and Hartlepool.