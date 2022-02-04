Andi Revell received the British Gymnastics Education Award after being nominated for his work in taking gymnastics and training courses online to ensure AAAsports Gymnastics in Sunderland were able to continue to flourish throughout the pandemic.

As well as providing training courses for coaches, Andy also delivered a pilot trampoline programme and general gymnastics sessions remotely.

After receiving the award Andy said: “It's been fantastic to be able to help provide members of the community with a chance to develop their skills and gain new qualifications through this difficult time.

"I've really enjoyed working with the fantastic teams in the education and volunteer departments - the teams have been so passionate and determined to create opportunities for our community, and they've produced some fantastic courses for everyone to be part of.

“I've also really enjoyed getting to work with keen and dedicated coaches and young leaders across the country and even internationally. Hearing their stories of how they've been able to develop their coaching through such challenging times has been really inspiring, so to be part of their journey has been a real privilege.”

The prestigious accolade was part of a week-long celebration of the British Gymnastics National Awards.

British Gymnastic’s Chief Executive Officer Sarah Powell praised the club and each of the award winners for all they have done for gymnastics over the last year, and credited the fantastic impact they have had on their local community.

She said: “Congratulations to Andi on winning the National Education award. It’s a phenomenal achievement, testament to the hard work and dedication he has given to gymnastics.

“After what has been a difficult couple of years for gymnastics clubs up and down the country, it’s great to be able to celebrate the people that continue to do so much.

“We’re incredibly thankful for the passion and commitment shown by our community to provide safe, welcoming and rewarding experiences for thousands of gymnasts every day.”

