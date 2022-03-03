Pupils at the school got to try their hand at juggling, unicycle riding and magic tricks hosted by local magician Steve Zodiak and Marty’s Circus.

Former pupil and now circus performer Elena Madina also returned to the school to demonstrate stilt walking and fire breathing. The event was based around circus themed books, with the eye-catching initiative designed to help engage children and foster a love of reading.

Books chosen by classes at the school included The Circus Ship, Ten Little Circus Mice, Paddington at the Circus and Neil and the Circus of Dreams.

The event certainly seems to have desired effect in capturing the imagination of the children.

Year 3 pupil Max said: “It was brilliant seeing all the different circus acts. The fire breather was amazing. Reading a book makes your imagination explode and I just love getting lost in reading.”

Year 5 pupil Scarlett added: “My favourite part was when we saw the fire breather – it was like real life magic. My favourite book is The Boys the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. It has amazing quotes which I think about in my life.

“Reading is important because it helps take us to a different world and I love travelling through my imagination.”

The event was coordinated by the school’s Family Liaison Officer Katy Large.

She said: “Each class had to choose a circus themed book which they have been reading. We thought what better way to inspire the children than to invite circus acts into school.

"As a school we are very passionate about reading. Each classroom has a reading corner and we also have a place in the school grounds where the children can go to read at break and lunchtimes.

"Being able to read is vital as it is essential to open up access to the whole curriculum.”

The event was also in part to celebrate the school’s recent good Ofsted judgement.

Katy added: “With Covid restrictions having been eased it was also the first time we have been able to come together and celebrate as a school.”

Evan, 10, dressed in his clown outfit.

