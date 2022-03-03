Burnside Academy children and staff celebrate World Book Day.

Gangster Granny, Willy Wonka, Alice and Wonderland and the Hungry Caterpillar were just a few of the costumes on display as children at Fatfield and Burnside Academies brought their favourite books to life.

As well as a prize for the best costume, children at Burnside Academy, in Houghton, also took part in an extreme reading competition in which pupils had to submit a photograph of themselves reading a book in the “most extreme and unusual place”.

Children also took part in online sessions with children’s authors Tom Fletcher and Catherine Randall and spent the afternoon creating their favourite fictional character out of a potato.

Year 5 pupil Emily Raine, 10, said: “I decided to dress as Emmeline Pankhurst as we have been reading about the Suffragettes in History. My favourite book is the BFG by Roald Dahl.

"It’s important to be a good reader as it helps with all your subjects. World Book Day is one of my favourite days of the year.”

Cassie Holden, nine, who was dressed as the golden ticket from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, added: “I really enjoy reading and one of my favourite books is Beauty and the Beast.

"It’s very important to be a good reader but I also like writing stories as well.”

It was the first time in three years the school had been able to host World Book Day, with the previous two years being curtailed due to Covid lockdowns.

Reading lead and Year 6 teacher Amy Whiffin, who was dressed as Mary Poppins, said: “Reading and literacy is our main focus at Burnside and and the children absolutely love World Book Day. The parents and children really go all out with their costumes.

Emily Raine, 10, decided to dress as a Suffragette after reading about them in her History lessons.

"It’s all about inspiring that love for reading which is vital to unlocking the curriculum.”

It’s a sentiment shared by headteacher Leona Kelly who added: “The focus of the day is to get kids hooked on reading and to enjoy it. This is key to accessing all subjects.”

At Fatfield Academy Inspires, in Washington, children had been reading the Mr Men books to inspire them to design their own Mr and Mrs characters based around the school’s key core values of being considerate, respectful, unique, responsible, unique and proud.

Year 6 pupil Grace Clark, 10, said: “I have done my character as Mr Responsible. He is really clever and carries a book of rules which he always follows.

Twins Ollie and Mason Candlish, six, dressed as the Super Mario Brothers.

"It’s important to be a good reader as even in Maths you have to explain your answers. I love reading and my favourite book is Biscuits, Bands and Very Big Plans by Tom Gates.”

Lexi Ward, nine, who was dressed as Gangster Granny, added: “I really enjoy World Book Day and it is fun to see everyone’s costumes. Reading really helps to improve your vocabulary and gives you ideas of what you can write in your own stories.”

For headteacher Tracey Pizl, the day is all about engendering a love for books.

She said: “We want children to enjoy reading which can act as a stimulus for their own writing.”

Jude Hill, five, dressed as Willy Wonka. Pupils used the Mr Men books as inspiration to design their own Mr and Mrs characters based around the school's core values.