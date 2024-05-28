Children 'thrive' at Sunderland nursery rated good by Ofsted
Ofsted inspectors have described how children “thrive” at Apple Blossom Day Nursery in Pallion after judging the setting to be good in all areas.
Inspectors highlighted how the children greet staff with enthusiasm and the “strong relationships” which have been established.
The report praised the good behaviour of the children and described how parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) spoke “very highly” of the supportive and caring staff and commended the nursery as being “highly instrumental in identifying children's needs and arranging the necessary help and support”.
After being informed of the judgement, Apple Blossom Nurseries director Christian Balmer said: “We are very happy with the report which we feel accurately captures life at the nursery.
“We have a large proportion of SEND children at this nursery and so I was particularly pleased the inspectors recognised the ‘exceptional’ additional support we have in place for these children and their families.
“I’m also pleased the report highlighted how children are happy at the nursery and that the staff make learning fun.
“The staff were very happy with the report as they feel it reflects their dedication and the hard work they put in.”
Lead inspector Elizabeth Fish commended the “generally ambitious” curriculum and praised the interaction between staff and children.
She said: “Staff know what they want children to learn. They have a clear focus on communication and language and how they can help children develop their skills further.
“Staff play alongside children and follow their interests. When children show an interest in worms and woodlice, staff develop this effectively.
“The nursery also promotes children’s independence. From an early age, children learn to take off their shoes and coat and put them where they belong. Children serve themselves their meals and drinks and help themselves to cutlery.”
Ms Fish also highlighted how the nursery caters for the specific needs of the children in its care.
She added: “Staff know their children well and plan a range of experiences to complement their experiences at home.
“For example, they place a high priority on physical development as some children do not have gardens at home.
“They ensure children spend plenty of time in the nursery garden or local parks. Children thoroughly enjoy running, climbing and playing in the mud kitchen.
“This helps to broaden children's experiences.”
The report also praised the nursery’s role in promoting healthy lifestyles and the support afforded to staff who benefit from a “range of training to extend their skills”.
Inspectors also highlighted how the children make “very good” progress from their starting points.
