Children 'positively beam' at Busy Bees Day Nursery in Sunderland after being judged good by Ofsted
Ofsted inspectors described how children “positively beam” as they judged Busy Bees Day Nursery in Fulwell to be good in all areas following its latest inspection.
Inspectors praised the nursery, which is located on Newcastle Road, for the “good progress” children make and the “strong relationships” established with parents who “speak very highly of the nursery” and say that their children are happy.
Inspector Eileen Grimes was fulsome in her praise of the nursery’s development of children’s communication skills.
She said: “Children are provided with lots of opportunities for language development. Staff are constantly speaking to children and asking age-appropriate questions.
"Staff read stories such as Dear Zoo and Old MacDonald Had a Farm. They encourage children to predict what will happen next. This helps to develop
children's listening and speaking skills.”
Ms Grimes also commended the nursery for its provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
She added: “The SEND coordinator has a good knowledge of the children and funding is used effectively to meet children's individual needs. For example,
they offer children with SEND one to one support in their play. Staff work closely with parents and other professionals to ensure that children with SEND are well supported.”
Following the judgement, Centre Director Kayleigh Pearce said: “We felt the inspection went very well and it was great to read that the report highlighted our commitment to children’s learning and development, along with our effective partnership with parents.
“Our team is committed to giving children the best start in life and we continuously strive to ensure the needs of children are being met at all times.”
SEE ALSO: Sunderland teacher Syed receives an MBE for his work making education accessible to the Bengali community
The report also commended the nursery on the development of the children’s physical skills in which “babies crawl and walk in the well-resourced garden” and in which toddlers can also “run, jump and explore”.
Inspectors added: “They make marks with large chalks and walk like dinosaurs as they practise large movements. This helps to develop their large and small muscle skills, which helps with early writing skills.”
One area identified for development was “consistency” and “accuracy” in the use of assessments to support future learning.
Kayleigh said: “We are pleased with our ‘good’ rating, but we will take the inspectors’ improvements into consideration, and we will continue to work towards achieving an outstanding.”