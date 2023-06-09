After 27 months of relocation and then having to operate from temporary buildings, staff and children at Burnside Academy are “delighted” to reopen their £4million refurbished and restructured school building.

In March 2021 the school community had to competently vacate their school site and the children were temporarily bussed to other schools within the Inspire Multi Academy Trust after their building suffered subsidence due to drainage issues.

In November 2021 the children were able to return to Burnside, but were taught on a temporary school site with portacabin classrooms.

However, thanks to Meldrum Civil Engineering company, the drainage has been fixed, the building restructured and new parking areas, playgrounds and classrooms installed.

As part of the £4million investment, the completely refurbished school also includes a new library, IT suite, larger dining hall and new communal areas.

Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson opening the completely refurbished Burnside Academy school building.

Headteacher Leona Kelly said: “Today is a massive day as after 27 months we are delighted to be back in our completely refurbished building. Burnside has always been at the heart of the community and we are grateful for the support everyone has offered us during the last two years, which has been a challenging time.”

One of the new classrooms.

Mrs Kelly feels the refurbished site will have a "massive impact" on children’s learning.

She said: “It’s huge for us all to be back under one roof. The state-of-the-art facilities will greatly benefit the children and it is something they truly deserve after being in lots of different learning environments.

“We now have an amazing learning environment where children can take full advantage of all the opportunities we provide.

“We can now look forward to serving the needs of the community for years to come.”

MP Bridget Phillipson being shown around the reopened Burnside Academy school building.

The official reopening was performed today (Friday June 9) by the Shadow Education Secretary and MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, Bridget Phillipson.

After cutting the ribbon, Mrs Phillipson said: “It’s brilliant to be here to perform the official opening. Mrs Kelly and the team here have done a brilliant job.

“Buildings can fail and sadly the children here did face disruption. It’s been really tough managing this situation but it’s great to see the children back and they have now got the facilities they deserve.”

The new building certainly has the approval of the students who were showing Mrs Phllipson around the school.

Year 5 pupil Bryce Turnbull, 10, said: “The last time I was in the school building I was in Year 3 and it’s really nice to be back. It’s good to be back in one building as at the temporary school we would get drenched when moving from classroom to classroom.”

Year 4 pupil Anna Raine, nine, said: “The new school has a much bigger hall and classrooms which are better for our learning. We also have more freedom to move around the school and have corridors to put up our displays in.”

Meldrum Civil Engineering managing director Jonathan Mellis added: “We are incredibly proud to have worked in partnership with Inspire Multi Academy Trust to provide a modern and inspirational place for youngsters to learn and develop.

“These essential improvements will ensure the long-term future of this critical asset within the local community.”