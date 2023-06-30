The new outdoor learning area features two classrooms, eight work stations, a pond, 70 newly planted trees and areas of wildflowers and grasses.

Funding has also been invested in purchasing fieldwork equipment and a class set of waterproofs and wellies.

Bird houses and animal cameras have also been installed.

After cutting the ribbon, Frances, who presents Love Your Garden and Gardeners' World, said: “It’s a real privilege to be here today to open the Forest School. Forest gardening is becoming more and more important and to see a school taking it up is fantastic.

“The design has been submitted by the teachers and the students have been very engaged with the whole process and this is really amazing to see.

“It will provide a fantastic grounding for these students as there is so much nature can teach us about our lives and so many careers it can open doors to.”

Frances Tophill joins headteacher Jill Dodd to open the school's new Forest School.

The teacher behind the design was head of the Humanities Faculty, Kay Parker.

Ms Parker said: “I’m over the moon at how my final design has been brought to life. It initially started as quite a small area but gradually got bigger and bigger.

“We take some children away on fieldwork residential trips but not everyone can go. We hope the reaction of the children and the experience they get can be replicated here.”

The Forest School will initially be used by Key Stage 3 pupils (Year 7 to 9) with Geography and Science students able to learn in a more practical environment.

Curriculum Lead of Outdoor Learning, Aidan Hodgson said: “It’s not just about academic outcomes as we hope this Forest School will provide an environment for pupils to connect with nature.

“It also provides a setting to help bring learning to life rather than just studying in a classroom.

“You often find pupils who may struggle in the classroom excel in a more practical environment.

“The school will be used across the curriculum. For example History are going to be using it for outdoor debates and English has already been bringing students down for reading.”

(Left to right) Aidan Hodgson, Brooke Barnett, Morgan Barnett, Isabelle Stott and Kay Parker.

The new facility certainly seems to have won the approval of the students.

Year 7 pupil Isabelle Stott, 12, said: “I find it better to learn outside and I find it really brings things to life, rather than just seeing something in a book or on a screen.

“I love nature and you can come out here and listen to the birds and enjoy the fresh air which can make you feel more relaxed and less stressed.”

Morgan Barnett, 12, added: “We are really lucky to have Forest School and it’s a much nicer environment to be outside, particularly during the summer.

“In Geography we can come out here to learn about the different types of rock and soil.

“I like being hands on and learning in a practical way.”

Pupils Brooke Barnett, Morgan Barnett and Isabelle Stott examine some of the aquatic life in the Forest School pond.

The Forest School has been created on an area of wasteland which was previously used as badminton courts.

Mr Hodgson said: “The Forest School is all about doing our bit to create wildlife corridors to help restore depleting habitats.