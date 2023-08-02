Caring school with 'ambitious curriculum' judged as good by Ofsted

Ofsted inspectors have described how children at St Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form College are “happy and enjoy their learning” after judging the school to be good.

Inspectors highlighted the underlying Catholic ethos and values which run through the Peterlee based school and the caring environment in which "staff value every pupil".

Lead inspector Barry Found commended the school's “ambitious curriculum for all pupils" in which teachers plan lessons together to make them “interesting and of high quality”.

Sixth Form provision was also identified as a strength of the school, being described by inspectors as "inclusive" and in which students "enjoy one-to-one support from staff and appreciate the opportunities they have to learn life skills and access a broad range of academic an vocational subjects”.

The report added: "Students value the expertise of their teachers and the good-quality support they receive to support them to achieve their best."

Mr Found was particularly fulsome in his praise for the school's extra-curricular provision.

He said: "The school provides a range of wider enrichment opportunities for pupils beyond their lessons. “These include various sporting activities such as football and netball. Pupils are proud to take part in sports tournaments.

"They enjoy a variety of activities which support their understanding of the wider world, including as members of the eco club and culture club. Pupils appreciate residential visits and trips linked to the curriculum. “Members of the ‘equality and diversity’ group work alongside teachers and staff to improve the school and promote diversity.

"There is a high-quality programme of careers advice and guidance for pupils. They learn interview techniques and are supported with university applications. These activities help to prepare pupils well for further education and employment.”

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Frances Cessford said: “Children are at the heart of everything we do at St Bede's and I am very pleased that Ofsted have recognised that St Bede's is a happy and caring school, where our staff work extremely hard to create an ambitious curriculum for all of our pupils.”

Inspectors also highlighted the emphasis placed on improving children's literacy skills and the positivity shown by staff.