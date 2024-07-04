Busy Bees Nursery staff 'over the moon' after good Ofsted judgement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Busy Bees Day Nursery in Ryhope are “over the moon” after the setting was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors described how the nursery is “filled with laughter and smiles from children and staff alike”.

The report praised the staff for being “excellent role models” and highlighted the “warm interactions” between adults and children.

Busy Bees Day Nursery in Ryhope.

After being informed of the judgement, the nursery’s centre director Katrina Miller said: “We are over the moon to receive a good rating from Ofsted. It’s thanks to the team's dedication and unwavering support that we are celebrating our good Ofsted.

“This is a huge team effort and we are looking forward to continuing to build on the solid foundation of quality we have in place, ensuring we can continue to provide every child with the best start in life.”

Lead inspector Clare Wilkins was fulsome in her praise of the nursery’s curriculum and provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “Staff plan activities to link closely with children's interests and this contributes to children's high levels of motivation and engagement.

“Activities for children are appealing and staff are enthusiastic. Children eagerly share their ideas during their play and staff extend their learning very well at these times.

“Leaders share their high expectations for children's learning with staff and their ambitious curriculum supports children to make good overall progress.

“The provision for children with SEND is highly effective and staff are deeply committed to ensuring that the curriculum, routines and environment are right for all children.

“They create and deliver bespoke learning plans, in partnership with parents and other professionals, which help children to develop to their full potential.” The report also commended the routines provided for young babies which “take full account of their individual needs and parents' preferences”, and the wide range of training opportunities for staff.

Inspectors also highlighted the “high morale” of staff and support of the manager who ensures they feel “feel valued and respected”.