Business students visit global automotive manufacturer Unipres

The students, from the college’s Level three and HND courses, spent the morning at Unipres’ plant in Washington o see engineering production and distribution processes in action. The students found out more about the company’s 35-year history and its Training Academy, a state-of-the-art simulated working environment.

Students wore PPE equipment, safety hats, safety goggles, high-vis and ear plugs as they took a tour around the factory floor which features traditional engineering skills with cutting-edge machines and processes.

The businesses students were given an overview of the manufacturing operation, from raw materials being moulded into automotive parts in the press shop and then assembled by robots ready to be shipped around the world to brands such as Nissan, Renault and Honda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland College Business students on a visit to Unipress

At the end of the tour students got a chance to see some of the company’s industry-leading equipment, including its virtual reality crane and virtual reality welder in action.

Skills Development Coach at Sunderland College, Christina Etheridge, said: “We would like to thank Unipres for inviting our students to visit their Sunderland plant.

“During the tour they were able to see first-hand the manufacturing process, from the incoming raw materials to the final product being shipped to global networks.

“We were able to see the business in action and reflect on how this aligns with what they are learning in the classroom, and how they can translate these processes into their assignments, theories and scenarios.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.